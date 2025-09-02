Ethos Cannabis and Thomas Jefferson University to Co-Host Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Education & Research Summit

As Pennsylvania’s Cannabis Market Evolves, Shapiro Administration Deputy Secretary Meghna Patel and Other Experts Lead Dialogue on Medical Cannabis Policy, Research, and Patient Access

Summit to Take Place on September 5, 2025, at Thomas Jefferson University

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ethos Cannabis , a leading multistate operator with a presence in Massachusetts, Ohio, and Pennsylvania, is partnering with Thomas Jefferson University to host the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Education & Research Summit on Friday, September 5, 2025, at Jefferson’s Alumni Hall Atrium from 8:00 am to 3:30 pm ET.

With more than 425,000 registered medical marijuana patients and a growing push toward adult-use legalization, Pennsylvania is at a pivotal moment in its cannabis evolution. Positioned as one of the nation’s most established medical-only cannabis markets, the Commonwealth now faces a unique opportunity to set the national standard for evidence-based cannabis policy, clinical research, and patient-first care.

To drive this conversation forward, the Pennsylvania Medical Marijuana Education & Research Summit aims to bridge the gap between public health, science, and policy, bringing together policy experts, researchers, clinicians, regulators, and industry experts to discuss how cannabis can safely and effectively meet the evolving needs of Pennsylvania’s patients and communities.

The summit will feature expert panels, educational sessions, and networking focused on the future of cannabis science and patient care. The summit will feature a keynote talk from Deputy Meghna Patel, Deputy Secretary of Policy and Planning at the Office of Governor Josh Shapiro, and talks from the Philadelphia Department of Public Health, Cannabis Control Commission, Drexel University, Thomas Jefferson University, Ethos Cannabis, and more.

Panels include:

Keystone Shift – The Opioid Epidemic and the Role of Cannabis in Harm Reduction Moderator: Allison Herens (Philadelphia Department of Public Health) Panelists: Steve Hoffman, Former Chair, MA Cannabis Control Commission Dr. Stephen Lankenau, Professor and Director of the Medical Cannabis Research Center, Drexel University Dr. Bill McLay, Lead Medical Professional, Ethos Cannabis

Potency, Policy, and Public Health – Rethinking THC Limits Moderator: Greg Garber, PharmD, Thomas Jefferson University Panelists: Emily Hajjar, PharmD, Jefferson College of Pharmacy Patrick LaRose, VP of Production, Ethos Cannabis Mallory Paul, VP of Commercial Development, ACT Labs



“The future of cannabis is grounded in education, science, and service,” said Gibran Washington, CEO of Ethos Cannabis. “This summit is a reflection of our mission to advance patient care and policy by bringing the right people to the table—from public health officials and researchers to operators and educators. Pennsylvania is poised to lead, and we’re proud to be part of that work.”

“As a physician and researcher, I’ve seen firsthand how important it is to have evidence-based conversations around cannabis,” said Dr. Brooke Worster, Chief Medical Officer at Ethos Cannabis and Medical Director at Thomas Jefferson University. “Our goal is to foster real-world understanding of how cannabis can complement traditional care, especially as we face overlapping public health crises like opioid misuse and chronic pain.”

The summit will take place at Thomas Jefferson University in the Jefferson Alumni Hall Atrium, 1020 Locust Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107 on September 5th, 2025, from 8:00 AM to 3:30 PM EDT. To register or stream panels virtually, please visit the event page here.

For 1:1 interview requests with the Ethos Cannabis and/or Thomas Jefferson University executives on-site or virtually, contact ethos@kcsa.com .

About Ethos Cannabis:

Ethos Cannabis is a multi-state operator with operations in Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Ohio. Ethos also boasts four brands in its portfolio, Natural Selections (MA & PA), Eleven (MA & PA), Headliners (MA), and Meigs County (OH). Ethos is a leading vertically integrated, retail-focused platform in the Mid-Atlantic, East Coast, and Midwest markets of the U.S. This platform serves mainstream consumers while expanding the health and wellness market through relationships with Thomas Jefferson University and other academic medical institutions and strategic partnerships. Ethos is dedicated to helping individuals feel and live better through their experiences with cannabis. For more information on Ethos, visit ethoscannabis.com .