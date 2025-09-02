Saudi Arabia Automotive Aftermarket Trends, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2030F - Rising Vehicle Ownership, Popular Vehicle Customization Trends, and a Digital Retail Shift Drive Growth

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Saudi Arabia Automotive Aftermarket By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Saudi Arabia Automotive Aftermarket was valued at USD 6.7 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 9.5 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 6.50%.

The Saudi Arabian automotive aftermarket industry is experiencing significant growth, driven by a variety of factors. One of the main drivers is the increasing number of vehicles on the road, as the country continues to see a rise in car ownership due to economic development and growing disposable incomes. As the number of vehicles expands, the demand for replacement parts, maintenance services, and customization options grows steadily.

The popularity of vehicle customization, especially among younger consumers who prefer unique modifications, is further boosting the demand for aftermarket products. Technological advancements in the automotive industry, such as the adoption of electric vehicles and smart car systems, are also contributing to a shift in aftermarket services, creating opportunities for new products and services tailored to modern vehicles. In alignment with Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia has invested over USD 5 billion in developing local automotive manufacturing capabilities. This includes partnerships with global manufacturers like Lucid Motors and Hyundai, aiming to produce over 300,000 vehicles annually by 2025. Such investments not only enhance domestic production but also stimulate the demand for aftermarket components, as a growing vehicle base requires maintenance and parts replacement.

The automotive aftermarket is undergoing dynamic trends, particularly with the rise of digitalization and e-commerce platforms. Consumers are increasingly turning to online marketplaces to purchase parts, accessories, and services, which is reshaping the retail landscape. The shift towards online platforms allows consumers to compare prices, access a wider range of products, and enjoy the convenience of doorstep delivery. In response, businesses are adapting by enhancing their digital presence, offering seamless online shopping experiences, and using digital tools to better manage inventory and customer relationships.

Moreover, the growing awareness of the benefits of preventive maintenance and the increasing adoption of advanced automotive technologies have encouraged consumers to invest in high-quality aftermarket products to enhance vehicle performance and longevity. The Saudi government is significantly investing in local automotive production to reduce dependency on imports and stimulate economic growth. In 2024, over 1,300 industrial licenses were awarded, attracting investments exceeding USD 13.3 billion. This initiative is part of the National Industrial Development and Logistics Program (NIDLP), aiming to increase the number of factories to about 36,000 by 2035 and tripling the industrial GDP.

Market Drivers

Growth in Vehicle Ownership

The growing number of vehicles on the road is one of the most significant drivers of the automotive aftermarket in Saudi Arabia. As more individuals and families acquire vehicles, whether due to rising incomes, favorable financing options, or a shift towards personal mobility, the need for aftermarket products and services naturally increases. More vehicles require regular maintenance, replacement parts, and customization, leading to a higher demand for aftermarket services. This trend is expected to continue as the automotive market in Saudi Arabia grows, thus fueling further demand for aftermarket solutions.

Customization is a rising trend among Saudi consumers, especially the younger demographic. Vehicle owners increasingly seek ways to personalize their vehicles to reflect their lifestyle, taste, and identity. From performance upgrades to cosmetic enhancements like body kits, custom wheels, and interiors, aftermarket businesses are seeing a growing demand for these products. The desire for unique and individualized vehicles is driving growth in the sector, offering businesses lucrative opportunities to cater to these specific needs with diverse products and services.

Key Market Challenges

Skilled Labor Shortage

The automotive aftermarket industry in Saudi Arabia faces a significant challenge with the shortage of skilled labor. As vehicles become more technologically advanced, there is an increasing demand for technicians who can handle complex systems such as ADAS, electric drivetrains, and diagnostics. However, there is a gap between the demand for such skilled professionals and the availability of adequately trained workers. The scarcity of specialized technicians poses a challenge for businesses aiming to provide high-quality services and meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Key Market Trends

Digital Transformation in Retail

One of the most significant trends in Saudi Arabia's automotive aftermarket is the digital transformation of retail and sales channels. Consumers are increasingly turning to online platforms to purchase automotive parts and accessories, and e-commerce is gaining momentum. Retailers are investing in user-friendly websites, mobile apps, and digital marketing to engage customers. This shift to digital platforms not only offers convenience but also enables consumers to compare prices, read reviews, and access a wider range of products than what traditional brick-and-mortar stores offer. The integration of advanced technologies into vehicles, such as autonomous driving features and electric powertrains, is influencing the aftermarket sector.

As these new technologies become more common, demand for specialized aftermarket products, such as software for diagnostics, calibration, and parts specific to electric and autonomous vehicles, is expected to rise. E-commerce in Saudi Arabia is experiencing rapid growth, with projections indicating it will account for 46% of the retail sector by 2030. As of the fourth quarter of 2024, the Kingdom had 40,953 registered e-commerce businesses, marking a 10% year-on-year increase.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 85 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $6.7 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $9.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.5% Regions Covered Saudi Arabia

