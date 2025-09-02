North America $62.16 Bn Bridge Construction Market Trends, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2030F

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Bridge Construction Market, By Country, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2020-2030F" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America Bridge Construction Market was valued at USD 40.32 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 62.16 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 7.48%

This market includes the design, engineering, and construction of bridges across the United States, Canada, and Mexico, playing a pivotal role in the region's transportation infrastructure. Bridges support multiple modes of transit - roadways, railways, pipelines, and pedestrian routes - ensuring connectivity and enabling economic activity.

Growth is being fueled by the need to replace or rehabilitate aging infrastructure alongside increasing demand from expanding urban regions. Landmark investments, such as the U.S. Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, are providing significant funding for bridge projects. Advances in materials, structural engineering, and smart monitoring technologies are enabling safer, more durable, and cost-effective bridge construction. Additionally, the focus on climate resilience and cross-border trade expansion is reinforcing the strategic importance of bridge infrastructure across North America.

Key Market Drivers

Aging Infrastructure and the Imperative for Rehabilitation

The poor condition of many existing bridges - particularly in the U.S. and Canada - is a key driver of bridge construction activity in North America. Structures built decades ago are now beyond their expected lifespan, raising safety concerns and diminishing transport efficiency. Thousands of U.S. bridges are currently rated in poor condition, leading to urgent calls for repair or replacement.

In response, government agencies are directing resources toward infrastructure upgrades to meet modern safety and performance standards. Canadian cities such as Toronto and Vancouver are also investing in long-term bridge renewal programs to strengthen seismic resilience and traffic capacity. The combination of structural deficiencies, stricter regulations, and rising public expectations is accelerating rehabilitation efforts and sustaining market demand.

Key Market Challenges

Rising Construction Costs and Budgetary Pressures

The rising cost of bridge construction presents a significant challenge across North America. Price increases for core materials like steel and cement, combined with labor shortages and fuel inflation, are straining project budgets. Persistent supply chain disruptions and economic uncertainties add complexity, often leading to project delays or cost overruns.

Public agencies operating within fixed budgets may struggle to accommodate these cost fluctuations, particularly in smaller municipalities. Regulatory requirements and permitting processes can further extend timelines and elevate expenses. The shift toward resilient and sustainable construction methods, while beneficial, also increases upfront investment. To maintain financial viability, stakeholders must improve cost planning, adopt efficient delivery models, and explore alternative funding strategies such as public-private partnerships.

Key Market Trends

Adoption of Sustainable Construction Practices in Bridge Design

Sustainable construction methods are becoming increasingly prominent in North America's bridge sector. Designers and builders are prioritizing eco-friendly materials, low-carbon processes, and energy-efficient infrastructure features to align with green building mandates. Recycled materials, sustainably sourced steel, and ecological design elements such as wildlife corridors and water management systems are being integrated into projects.

Federal and regional policies in both the U.S. and Canada are promoting climate-conscious infrastructure by introducing sustainability benchmarks and green procurement practices. Digital tools now enable early assessment of environmental impacts, embedding sustainability from the design phase onward. As public and regulatory focus on carbon reduction grows, sustainable construction is transitioning from a value-add to a requirement in modern bridge building, shaping future standards across the industry.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 120 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $40.32 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $62.16 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.4% Regions Covered North America



Report Scope

Key Market Players:

Fluor Corporation

Skanska USA Inc.

Tutor Perini Corporation

Granite Construction Inc.

Jacobs Solutions Inc.

HDR, Inc.

AECOM

Parsons Corporation

North America Bridge Construction Market, By Type:

Beam Bridge

Truss Bridge

Arch Bridge

Suspension Bridge

Cable-stayed Bridge

Others

North America Bridge Construction Market, By Material:

Steel

Concrete

Composite

North America Bridge Construction Market, By Application:

Road & Highway

Railway

North America Bridge Construction Market, By Country:

United States

Canada

Mexico

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1b1w2v

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment