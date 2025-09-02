Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Forecast Report to 2034: A $129.58 Billion Market by 2029

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report describes and explains the financial accounting advisory services market and covers 2019-2024, termed the historic period, and 2024-2029, 2034F termed the forecast period. The report evaluates the market across each region and for the major economies within each region.
The global financial accounting advisory services market reached a value of nearly $101.62 billion in 2024, having grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.29% since 2019. The market is expected to grow from $101.62 billion in 2024 to $129.58 billion in 2029 at a rate of 4.98%. The market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.97% from 2029 and reach $165.15 billion in 2034.
Growth in the historic period resulted from the strong economic growth in emerging markets, increasing financial literacy, rise in globalization, rise in high-net worth individuals and increasing demand for financial services. Factors that negatively affected growth in the historic period were data privacy concerns.
Going forward, the increasing digital transformation, rising penetration of e-commerce, growth in small, and medium enterprises (SMEs), growing threat of cyberattacks and rising government support will drive the growth. Factors that could hinder the growth of the financial accounting advisory services market in the future include economic downturns.
The global financial accounting advisory services market is fairly fragmented, with a large number of small players operating in the market. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 16.17% of the total market in 2023. PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) was the largest competitor with a 3.75% share of the market, followed by Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited (Deloitte) with 3.72%, Ernst & Young (EY) Global ltd with 3.08%, KPMG International Limited (KPMG) with 2.25%, BDO International Limited with 0.91%, RSM International with 0.88%, Baker Tilly International LLP with 0.54%, Crowe Global with 0.44%, Forvis Mazars LLP with 0.31% and Protiviti Inc with 0.29%.
Western Europe was the largest region in the financial accounting advisory services market, accounting for 38.05% or $38.67 billion of the total in 2024. It was followed by North America, Asia Pacific and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the financial accounting advisory services market will be Asia Pacific and South America where growth will be at CAGRs of 7.78% and 5.21% respectively. These will be followed by Africa and Eastern Europe where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 5.06% and 4.58% respectively.
Market-trend-based strategies for the financial accounting advisory services market include focus on development of consulting platforms for streamlined financial management, focus on innovative financial advisory solutions for enhanced reporting and compliance, focus on adoption of blockchain technology for improved transparency, focus on automated reporting in portfolio management and focus on innovative virtual studios revolutionizing financial reporting and advisory sessions.
Player-adopted strategies in the financial accounting advisory services market include focus on strategic partnerships and collaborations to create new financial solutions and focus on launching new solutions to better serve the industry.
To take advantage of the opportunities, the analyst recommends the financial accounting advisory services companies to focus on developing integrated consulting platforms, focus on innovative advisory solutions, focus on transformative reporting solutions, focus on virtual engagement platforms, focus on accounting software migration, expand in emerging markets, continue to focus on developed markets, provide competitively priced offerings, continue to use B2B promotions, continue to use B2C promotions, focus on small and medium-sized enterprises, focus on companies application segment and focus on IT and telecom segment.
Major Market Trends
- Development of Consulting Platforms for Streamlined Financial Management
- Innovative Financial Advisory Solutions for Enhanced Reporting and Compliance
- Adoption of Blockchain Technology for Improved Transparency
- Automated Reporting in Portfolio Management
- Innovative Virtual Studios Revolutionizing Financial Reporting and Advisory Sessions
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|393
|Forecast Period
|2024 - 2034
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
|$101.62 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034
|$165.15 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|5.0%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Market Characteristics
- Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Definition and Segmentations
- Market Segmentation by Type
- Market Segmentation by Organization Size
- Market Segmentation by Application
- Market Segmentation by Industry Vertical
Major Market Trends
- Development of Consulting Platforms for Streamlined Financial Management
- Innovative Financial Advisory Solutions for Enhanced Reporting and Compliance
- Adoption of Blockchain Technology for Improved Transparency
- Automated Reporting in Portfolio Management
- Innovative Virtual Studios Revolutionizing Financial Reporting and Advisory Sessions
Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market - Macro Economic Scenario
- Impact of Interest Rate Fluctuations
- Impact of Inflationary Pressures
- Impact of Geopolitical Dynamics on Supply Chains
- Impact of the COVID-19 Pandemic and Recovery
- Strategic Insights and Future Outlook
Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework
- Global PESTEL Analysis
- Analysis of Industry Vertical in B2B Market
- Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Growth Rate Analysis
- Market Size
- Historic Market Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Million)
- Forecast Market Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F Value ($ Million)
Global Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market Segmentation
Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market, Regional and Country Analysis
Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles
- PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (PwC)
- Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd.
- Ernst & Young Global Limited
- KPMG International Limited
- BDO International Limited
Other Major and Innovative Companies
- RSM International
- Baker Tilly International LLP
- Crowe Global
- Forvis Mazars LLP
- Protiviti Inc.
- EisnerAmper LLP
- Armanino LLP
- Grant Thornton LLP
- CohnReznick's LLPs
- HLB International
- MGI Worldwide
- PKF International Ltd.
- FTI Consulting Inc.
- Moore Global Network Limited
- Reanda International Network Ltd.
Competitive Benchmarking
Competitive Dashboard
Key Mergers and Acquisitions
- SolomonEdwards Acquired Steele Consulting
- Riveron Acquired Effectus Group
- CFGI Acquired PAS Financial Advisory AG
- MarshBerry Acquired IMAS Corporate Finance
- Soderberg & Partners Group Acquired Timothy James & Partners (TJP)
- Merit Financial Advisors Acquired Financial Design Group
- AZ Next Generation Advisory Acquired a Stake in SCM Financial Group
- Creative Planning Acquired Wipfli Financial Advisors
Recent Developments in the Financial Accounting Advisory Services Market
- Innovative Accelerators Revolutionizing Financial and HR Process Optimization Across Key Industries
- Advanced Automation Enhancing Data Accuracy and Reducing Manual Effort in Financial Close
- AI-Driven Solutions Redefining Financial Wellness Through Hyper-Personalized Insights
- Enhancing Operational Efficiency Through Strategic Professional Alignment and AI Integration
- AI-Powered Research Platforms Leveraging NLP and Machine Learning for Enhanced Knowledge Management
- Leveraging Technology for Informed Decision-Making in Dynamic Market Environments
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/gup3os
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment