Slovenia Construction Industry Report 2025 | Output to Register an AAGR of 3% During 2026-2029, Supported by Investments in Transport and Renewable Energy Infrastructure Projects

Following a decline of 5.9% in 2024, the construction industry in Slovenia to recover in real terms by 0.7% in 2025, owing to an improvement in consumer and investors' confidence and building permits issued.

According to the Statistical Office of Slovenia (SURS), the total number of building permits issued grew by 1.4% Year-on-Year (YoY) in the first five months of 2025, following an annual decline of 1.2% YoY in 2024. Furthermore, the governments' efforts to increase renewable power capacity in total energy consumption would boost the growth in the construction industry. In February 2025, Holding Slovenske Elektrarne (HSE), the largest producer of electricity from renewable sources in Slovenia, announced plans to invest EUR120 million ($130.8 million) for the construction of new power capacities, and maintenance and reconstruction of existing ones in 2025.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry is expected to record an average annual rate of 3% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in transport and renewable energy infrastructure projects, coupled with the support from the Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP). In June 2025, the Council of the European Union, approved the third amendment to Slovenia's Recovery and Resilience Plan (RRP).

Under the revised plan, Slovenia will have access to EUR2.2 billion ($2.4 billion) from the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), which includes EUR1.3 billion ($1.4 billion) in loans and EUR1.6 billion ($1.7 billion) in grants by the end of 2026. The revised RRP now includes 84 measures, with 36 reforms and 48 investments. About 44% of the funding is earmarked for green initiatives, while 23% supports digital transformation. Through the RRF plan, transport infrastructure, especially the railway infrastructure, is now set to receive EUR216.3 million ($235.7 million) in grants and EUR152.7 million ($166.4 million) in loans.



Historical (2020-2024) and forecast (2025-2029) valuations of the construction industry in Slovenia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

1 Executive Summary



2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance



3 Latest news and developments



4 Project analytics



5 Construction Market Data



6 Risk Profile



7 Appendix



