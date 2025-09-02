Sparton Annual General Meeting Elects Two New Strategic Directors Bringing New Expertise to the Board

TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sparton Resources Inc. (TSXV-SRI) ("Sparton" or the "Company”) announced today that its Annual General Meeting, held Wednesday, August 6, 2025, resulted in the election of two new members to the Board of Directors with over 99% of the votes cast approving their election. The new members bring additional expertise to the Board in several areas and will be invaluable going forward.

The New Directors Include :

Arthur Potts: BA, MA, is a former elected member of the Ontario Provincial Parliament and a seasoned consultant providing Business-to-Business and Government Relations consulting services to numerous clients in diverse sectors. During his time in government, Mr. Potts was Parliamentary Assistant to the Ministries of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs, Environment and Climate Change, and Transportation gaining valuable insights into their operations.

In his consulting practice, Mr. Potts has been particularly active in advancing sustainable technologies in waste management, green energy production, energy storage, and low carbon transportation systems. Mr. Potts, in addition to his board position, has been appointed Senior Vice President of Sustainable Development for the Company. His expertise and experience will be extremely important in assisting Sparton to realize value for its energy storage asset.

Ahlan Veerasamy: CPA, CA is a Chartered Professional Accountant with over 30 years of financial management and auditing experience. He was a Partner with Collins Barrow LLP and a Partner with MNP LLP.

Mr. Veerasamy is fully familiar with the Mining Industry and publicly listed junior exploration companies. He has directed audits for many junior public mining companies and mineral producers. He is currently an independent consultant specializing in Strategic Planning & Leadership. Mr. Veerasamy has been appointed Chairman of Sparton’s Audit Committee and will provide additional strength to its financial management and reporting.

Sparton CEO, Lee Barker welcomed the new members to the Board. “We are very pleased to be able to engage such accomplished and knowledgeable individuals who will clearly, be helpful in advancing Sparton’s strategic goals,” he said. “They will be adding considerable experience and provide advice and insight that complements the skills of our existing Board Members”.

About Sparton Resources Inc.

Sparton is a mineral exploration company focusing on critical metals and gold. It has active projects with numerous untested targets for these commodities in Ontario and Quebec. It also holds a strategic equity investment in a leading vanadium flow battery manufacturer.

Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release involves forward-looking statements under applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, financings and transactions being pursued, and all such forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements included in this news release are made as of the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by applicable securities legislation. Although the Company believes that the expectations represented in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct and, accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such forward-looking statements.

