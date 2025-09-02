Mivan Construction Industry Report 2025 | Market Size, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts, 2020-2030F - Urbanization and Infrastructure Demand Amid Rapid Urban Expansion in Emerging Economies

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mivan Construction Market - Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, Opportunity, and Forecast, 2020-2030F" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Mivan Construction Market was valued at USD 2024 in 3.71 Billion, and is expected to reach USD 6.71 Billion by 2030, rising at a CAGR of 10.22%.

Mivan construction refers to a modern building method utilizing aluminum formwork systems for casting entire concrete structures in a fast, uniform, and efficient manner. This technique is gaining traction due to its speed, precision, and reusability, especially in large-scale projects such as residential complexes, commercial buildings, and infrastructure developments.

Known for delivering consistent structural quality with reduced labor and construction time, Mivan technology is being increasingly adopted in rapidly urbanizing regions where there is a pressing demand for high-density housing and infrastructure. Its ability to deliver high durability and cost savings over multiple uses has made it a preferred alternative to conventional construction methods in time-sensitive, large-volume projects.







Key Market Drivers

Accelerated Urbanization and Infrastructure Demand



Rapid urbanization across emerging economies such as India, China, and Vietnam is significantly boosting demand for fast, scalable construction techniques. Mivan technology enables the construction of a single floor in as little as seven days, providing a practical solution to the growing need for urban housing and infrastructure.

In high-growth metropolitan cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Pune, and Bangalore, the use of Mivan construction has become instrumental in addressing tight timelines and bridging the housing deficit. As per the United Nations, 57.3% of the global population resided in urban areas as of 2023 - a figure expected to rise to 68% by 2050, with nearly 90% of this growth occurring in Asia and Africa. The efficiency and scalability of Mivan technology are well-suited to meet the infrastructure demands posed by this accelerating urban expansion.



Key Market Challenges

High Initial Capital Investment



One of the main barriers to wider adoption of Mivan construction is the substantial upfront cost associated with aluminum formwork systems. Compared to traditional materials like timber or steel, aluminum formwork is significantly more expensive, which can deter small and mid-sized developers.

Although the system offers cost efficiency over time through reusability, the high initial outlay for equipment, skilled labor, and training remains a challenge. The requirement for specialized tools and the logistical complexity of transporting large aluminum panels can further drive up project costs, especially in regions with underdeveloped infrastructure. These financial and logistical hurdles can limit the market's reach among budget-sensitive developers and regions.



Key Market Trends

Integration of Automation and Robotics in Mivan Construction



The adoption of automation and robotics in Mivan construction is emerging as a transformative trend aimed at improving efficiency and quality. Automated systems are increasingly being used in formwork assembly, concrete pouring, and surface finishing, reducing dependency on manual labor and minimizing construction errors.

Robotics can achieve greater precision in executing complex architectural elements while enhancing safety and reducing on-site accidents. This integration is enabling developers to streamline operations, meet tight deadlines, and deliver consistent structural quality. The trend reflects a broader industry shift toward digital transformation and smart construction technologies, reinforcing Mivan construction's reputation for innovation and performance.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 180 Forecast Period 2024 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.71 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $6.71 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2% Regions Covered Global



Report Scope

Key Market Players

Mivan Ltd

PERI SE Formwork Scaffolding Engineering

Altrad RMD Kwikform

Doka India Pvt. Ltd.

Larsen & Toubro Limited

Fluor Corporation

Daiwa House Industry Co., Ltd.

ATCO Ltd.

Mivan Construction Market, By Construction Type:

New Construction

Renovation

Mivan Construction Market, By Application:

Residential Construction

Commercial Construction

Industrial Construction

Mivan Construction Market, By Formwork:

Single-Use Formwork

Reusable Formwork

Mivan Construction Market, By Component:

Wall Component

Beam Components

Deck Components

Others

Mivan Construction Market, By Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Germany

Spain

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Middle East & Africa

South Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Kuwait

Turkey

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/jv03iq

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment