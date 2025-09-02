Cameroon Construction Industry Report 2025 | Output to Grow by 4.8% This Year, Supported by Investments in Infrastructure, and Energy and Utilities Projects - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cameroon Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Construction industry in Cameroon to expand by 4.8% in real terms in 2025, supported by investments in infrastructure, and energy and utilities projects. According to the National Institute of Statistics of Cameroon (NSO), the construction industry's value-add, 2016 constant prices, rose by 6.9% year on year (YoY) in Q4 2024, preceded by YoY growth of 3.7% in Q3 and 3.9% in Q2 2024.

Growth in 2025 will also be supported by the budgetary allocation by the government under the State budget for 2025. In December 2024, the Cameroonian government approved the financial bill of State Budget for 2025, with an expenditure of CFA7.3 trillion ($12.2 billion). The 2025 Budget prioritizes infrastructure development, with the government allocated CFA1.4 trillion ($2.3 billion) to the infrastructure sector, an increase of 21.2% compared with 2024 Budget allocation.



The country's construction industry is however expected to face downside risks in the short-term owing to significant exposure to foreign exchange fluctuations. According to the Autonomous Sinking Fund (CAA), the country's public debt manager, 68.5% of the country's debt denominated in foreign currencies as of May 2025. Of the total foreign currency-denominated debt, 40% of the country's debt has effective exposure to exchange rate fluctuations.

Over the remainder of the forecast period, the construction industry in Cameroon is expected to register an annual average growth of 5.7% in real terms from 2026 to 2029, supported by public-private sector investment in industrial, transport and energy infrastructure development, coupled with investment under the Strategie Nationale de Developpement 2020-30 plan (National Development Strategy, known as SND30).



