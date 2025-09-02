GoMim Launches Powerful AI Math Solver to Help Students Worldwide Learn Math Smarter

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GoMim AI, a cutting-edge AI technology company, has officially launched its AI math solver. Designed to help students solve complex math problems instantly and understand solutions step by step, GoMim Math AI is set to transform how learners approach and engage with math.

It allows users to upload photos of math problems or enter math question directly into the chat. Within seconds, it provides detailed, step-by-step explanations. It's not just answer-making. It's ideal for students, teachers and parents seeking a deeper understanding.

Key Features

Photo Math Solver: Simply snap a photo of a maths problem, upload it and get instant, step-by-step solutions.

Step-by-Step Explanations: Learn how to solve problems to be more impressive, not just see the final result.

Cross-Platform Access: No downloads needed, it works seamlessly on all browsers and devices. Learners can even upload the photo from phone to computer easily.

Advanced AI Calculator: Supports a wide range of topics, from algebra and geometry to calculus and statistics.

Who Can Benefit from GoMim AI?

Students: Get instant maths help with everything from basic algebra to geometry and beyond with clear, step-by-step explanations.

Parents: Support your children's learning journey with reliable, accurate maths solutions.

Teachers: Save time by generating solutions, practice problems, and visual aids.

"We created GoMim to make high-quality math help accessible to every learner," said Ethan Charlotte, Founder of GoMim AI. "Our AI isn't just about solving problems-it's about building confidence and real understanding."

Since its soft launch, GoMim has already attracted thousands of users globally and continues to add new features based on students' feedback, such as multilingual support, an advanced model, and an AI homework helper.

About GoMim AI

GoMim is an AI-driven company founded in 2023 and committed to transforming the way students learn. With cutting-edge problem-solving capabilities and a focus on ease of use, GoMim empowers learners at every level to tackle math with confidence.

Media Contact:

Website: https://gomim.com

Email: contact@gomim.com