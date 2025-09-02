Slovakia Construction Industry Report 2025 | Output to Grow by 1.6% This Year, Supported by a Rise in Manufacturing Activities Coupled with Investment in Energy and Infrastructure - Forecast to 2029

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Slovakia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2029 (H2 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Slovakian construction industry is expected to grow by 1.6% in real terms in 2025, supported by a rise in manufacturing activities coupled with investment in energy and infrastructure projects.

According to the Slovak Statistical Office (SOS), the Slovakian construction industry's value-add grew by 2.9% year-on-year (YoY) in Q1 2025, an acceleration compared with a YoY decline of 1.9% in Q4 and a growth of 1.5% in Q3 2024. Moreover, the construction production index grew by 4.9% YoY in the first four months of 2025, preceded by an annual decline of 6.3% YoY in 2024. Also, the construction turnover index grew by 11.1% YoY in the first four months of 2025.



Over the remainder of the forecast period, the Slovak construction industry is expected to record an average annual growth rate of 4.2% from 2026 to 2029, supported by investments in infrastructure, industrial, and energy sectors, coupled with the government plan to increase the renewable energy share in gross final consumption from 17.5% in 2022 to 23% by 2030.

In line with this, in May 2025, the government held a discussion with the US-based manufacturing company Westinghouse for the construction of a nuclear plant at the Jaslovske Bohunice. This project will see the construction of a nuclear plant with a capacity of 1.2GW, whose tender is planned to be launched in 2027 and construction scheduled to be completed by 2040 at an estimated cost of EUR10 billion ($10.9 billion).

Previously, in January 2025, the government announced EUR350 million ($381.4 million) Modernization fund. Under this, the companies will receive between EUR300,000 to EUE50 million ($544,792.3 to $54.5 million) for supporting the construction of large hydropower plants and the construction and modernization of stand-alone new heat distribution systems.

