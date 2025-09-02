United States Online Food Delivery Market Report 2025-2033 | DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub Compete for Dominance in the Evolving $74+ Billion Industry

Dublin, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Online Food Delivery Market Size, Share, Trends and Forecast by Platform Type, Business Model, Payment Method, and Region, ?2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The United States online food delivery market size was valued at USD 31.91 Billion in 2024. Looking forward, the publisher estimates the market to reach USD 74.03 Billion by 2033, exhibiting a CAGR of 9.31% during 2025-2033.

The United States online food delivery market is highly competitive, with key players like DoorDash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub. DoorDash leads by expanding its delivery infrastructure, including autonomous robots and partnerships with local businesses. Uber Eats focuses on innovation through robotic deliveries and integration with various services.

Grubhub, now owned by Wonder Group, faces challenges in maintaining its market share but benefits from its partnership with Amazon, offering exclusive deals to Prime members. Smaller players and new entrants are also capitalizing on niche markets, emphasizing speed, variety, and customer loyalty to differentiate themselves in this evolving market.

South dominates the market, holding 28.7% of the market share in 2024. The growing preference for convenient and fast service among consumers, rising reliance on smartphones and high internet penetration, and increasing adoption of advanced technologies to enhance user service are some of the factors impelling the market growth.







The widespread adoption of smartphones and high-speed internet has made online ordering more accessible. According to industry reports, at the beginning of 2024, the United States had 331.1 million internet users, with internet penetration reaching 97.1 percent. In early 2024, there were 396.0 million active cellular mobile connections in the United States, representing 116.2 percent of the entire population. Innovations such as AI-driven logistics and autonomous delivery vehicles are enhancing operational efficiency and customer satisfaction and fueling the United States online food delivery market share. The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated the adoption of online food delivery services. Consumers now expect quick, convenient, and contactless delivery options, leading to sustained demand for these services.



Delivery services are diversifying beyond traditional restaurant meals to include groceries, alcohol, and even prescriptions, broadening their appeal. Collaborations between delivery platforms and major retailers, such as Amazon's partnership with Grubhub, are increasing accessibility and attracting a larger customer base. The increasing urban population, particularly among younger, tech-savvy consumers, is driving demand for food delivery services. These consumers prioritize convenience and are more likely to use digital platforms for ordering food. For instance, in April 2025, Presto Phoenix, Inc., the top provider of drive-thru Voice AI for the quick-service restaurant (QSR) sector in America, unveiled its phone-ordering division at the beginning of the Restaurant Leadership Conference (RLC) in Phoenix.



United States Online Food Delivery Market Trends

Technological Advancements



The rise in sales of smartphones and fast internet connections are simplifying the process for individuals to purchase meals from their preferred eateries by simply tapping a few times. According to research, 91% of American citizens own a smartphone. The ordering process is becoming easier for people due to mobile applications and user-friendly interfaces, offering a smooth experience. Additionally, the industry is being transformed by the incorporation of AI and ML, which streamlines delivery routes, forecasts demand, and tailors suggestions to user preferences.

Novel ways of delivering products, like contactless deliveries and the possible use of drones, are improving efficiency and safety. For instance, in August 2021, Grubhub and Yandex SDG introduced robotic food delivery at Ohio State University, enhancing campus dining with 50 autonomous rovers delivering food orders seamlessly to the doorsteps of the students. This innovative collaboration offers a convenient and efficient dining experience, revolutionizing campus food delivery with cutting-edge technology.



Strategic Partnerships and Acquisitions



The increasing focus on forming strategic partnerships and making acquisitions plays a crucial role in propelling the United States online food delivery market growth. Top companies are seeking to increase their market share and improve their service offerings by forming partnerships with restaurant chains, grocery stores, and other food service providers. These collaborations enable food delivery applications to expand their range of food choices, serving a larger audience. In June 2023, Grubhub and Homewood Suites by Hilton partnered to offer dining options to guests at approximately 500 sites across the United States.

Through the use of geolocation and quick response (QR) codes within the Grubhub app, tourists could easily order from local restaurants, enhancing their experience with a variety of dining choices. Furthermore, the buying of smaller delivery services and technology companies allows leading businesses to strengthen their position, improve efficiency, and smoothly incorporate new technologies. Besides this, collaborations with big supermarket companies result in the introduction of grocery delivery services, adding value to customers and generating fresh sources of income. These tactical decisions enhance the competitive advantage of important participants and foster innovation and productivity, leading to overall market growth.



Marketing and Promotional Campaigns



Aggressive marketing and promotional campaigns are essential drivers of the online food delivery market. According to the United States online food delivery market outlook, companies are investing heavily in advertising across various platforms, like television (TV), social media, and online channels, to increase brand awareness and attract new users.

Promotional offers, such as discounts, free deliveries, and loyalty programs, play a crucial role in retaining existing users and encouraging frequent usage of the service. For example, in June 2023, Grubhub and Amazon renewed their free Grubhub+ promotion for another year for American Prime members, offering no delivery fees and special discounts on restaurant purchases. This partnership increased the value of Prime by offering members exclusive discounts and special dining opportunities through Grubhub's platform.



Furthermore, collaborating with popular events or influencers during specific times of the year increases brand exposure and interaction with people. According to a survey, 41% of respondents under the age of 30 years reported making a purchase due to an influencer's endorsement. These marketing strategies are especially successful in transitioning traditional in-person diners to online delivery users. Through the use of inventive marketing tactics, delivery platforms can consistently connect with their audience, giving them a competitive advantage, increasing user acquisition, and fostering continuous market growth.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 117 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $31.91 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $74.03 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered United States



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6331rg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment