Responsive Insurance Inc Named a 2025 Best Practices Agency

NAPLES, Fla., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Responsive Insurance Inc has earned the 2025 Best Practices Agency status, joining an elite group of independent insurance agencies from across the United States.

The Best Practices Agency designation is awarded to participants in the Best Practices Study, which analyzes and documents the business practices of the highest-performing insurance agencies in the industry.

This year, 1,146 independent agencies throughout the U.S. were nominated to compete for this coveted designation and only 348 agencies scored high enough to qualify as a Best Practices Agency.

“We are honored to receive this recognition as a proof of concept for the processes we have in place but also as a reflection of our staff, carrier and client relationships, all of which are factors in the outcome.” says Matt Nance, Responsive Insurance president and owner.

Since 1993, the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (IIABA or the Big “I”) and Reagan Consulting, an Atlanta-based management consulting firm, have joined forces to study the country’s leading agencies in seven revenue categories.

Best Practices Agencies are selected every three years through a rigorous nomination and qualifying process. Each agency must be among the 35-45 top-performing agencies in its revenue category to be awarded Best Practices status.

Best Practices Agencies retain their status annually during the three-year cycle by submitting extensive financial and operational data for review. 2025 is the first year of the current three-year study cycle.

Responsive Insurance Inc was founded as an independent insurance agency in 2013 and has offices in Naples and Estero. Responsive Insurance can offer insurance products from several different companies for home, auto, flood, businesses, along with other lines of coverage. Their website is www.responsiveinsurance.com.

For further information, please contact Matt Nance of Responsive Insurance Inc at 239-596-3177.

Founded in 1993, Reagan Consulting provides M&A advisory, capital raising, valuation, growth consulting, perpetuation planning, and industry research to the nation’s leading insurance brokerages.

Founded in 1896, the Independent Insurance Agents & Brokers of America (the Big “I”) is the nation’s oldest and largest national association of independent insurance agents and brokers, representing over 25,000 agency locations united under the Trusted Choice brand. Trusted Choice independent agents offer consumers all types of insurance—property, casualty, life, health, employee benefit plans, and retirement products—from various insurance companies.