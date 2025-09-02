Perfusion Life Approved as GSA Vendor, Enhancing Cardiac Perfusion Staffing for VA Hospitals

Raleigh, North Carolina, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perfusion Life, a nationally recognized provider of joint-commission accredited perfusion staffing, has been approved as a vendor on the General Services Administration (GSA) schedule. This approval streamlines access to cardiac perfusion services for VA hospitals and government agencies, supporting consistent, high-quality patient care through a simplified procurement process.





Every detail matters: Perfusion Life perfusionists are rigorously trained and Joint Commission–accredited—ready to support veterans with unmatched expertise

The GSA contract allows VA hospital administrators to source accredited perfusion staffing with pre-negotiated terms, removing barriers often associated with bidding and credentialing. Perfusion Life’s listing on GSA Advantage means pricing and conditions are established in advance, enabling healthcare teams to respond efficiently to routine and urgent clinical needs.

Perfusion Life’s GSA approval underscores the agency’s reliability and commitment to maintaining professional standards in cardiac surgery programs. VA hospitals gain access to steady coverage and predictable staffing solutions, while perfusionists benefit from increased opportunities for long-term assignments and stable employment.

Adam Clark, founder of Perfusion Life, stated, “Securing GSA approval has been a focused effort for our team over the past 14 months. This milestone provides government medical facilities with a dependable staffing solution that prioritizes patient safety and operational efficiency.”

Perfusion Life’s inclusion on the GSA schedule strengthens the network of cardiac care providers serving veterans and government patients. VA administrators and healthcare professionals now have a direct pathway to trusted perfusion support for both scheduled and emergency procedures.

For information on accessing Perfusion Life’s services through GSA Advantage, contact:

Contact Name: Adam Clark

Title: Founder

Email: customersupport@perfusionlife.com

Phone: 984-205-5566

Website: www.perfusionlife.com

About Perfusion Life



Perfusion Life holds the distinction of being the nation’s largest provider of on-demand cardiac perfusion services, and is now listed on GSA Advantage. The company’s network of over 1,300 perfusionists includes only Joint Commission–accredited professionals, led by an experienced clinical team with decades in the field. Perfusion Life operates without retainer fees or long-term commitments, making it easier for facilities to adapt to fluctuating caseloads and budget demands.





Precision in motion: A perfusionist monitors life-sustaining equipment during cardiac surgery. Perfusion Life now brings this vital expertise to VA hospitals through newly approved GSA access.

