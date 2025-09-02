Odoo Connect 2025 to Spark Innovation in San Francisco with Over 100 Sessions and 115 Speakers

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Odoo Connect 2025 will light up San Francisco this September with over 100 sessions featuring some of the most influential voices in the industry, hands-on workshops, case studies and more. Hosted by Odoo , the leading open-source provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) and customer relationship management (CRM) software, the two-day conference will take place September 4–5 at Pier 27 on the city’s iconic waterfront.

Speaker Lineup

This year’s lineup will feature a mix of global tech leaders, innovative entrepreneurs, and Odoo experts sharing insights on the trends shaping the future of open-source. Speakers include:

Christine Martin, Senior Solutions Consultant, Avalara

Alex Nichols, Partner, CapitalG

Michiel Vanthoor, Customer Engineering Manager, Google Cloud

Luke Swetman, Head of Account Management, Startups / SMB (North America), Google Workspace

Kimberley Atala, Head of New Business, Startups / SMB (North America), Google Workspace

Bram Van Veen, Sr. Enterprise Account Executive, Stripe

Agenda Highlights

The conference will bring together more than 1,000 attendees for two days of innovation, skill-building, and networking, with themed tracks covering:

AI for Business – Practical ways to leverage AI for growth and efficiency.

CRM & eCommerce – Strategies to enhance customer relationships and sales.

Accounting – Insights and best practices for finance teams.

Open Source Developer – Advanced technical sessions for Odoo developers.

Services – Tools to improve project management, field service, etc.

Supply Chain – Optimizing inventory, manufacturing, and logistics.

“Every year, Odoo Connect brings together a diverse community of builders, thinkers, and leaders who believe in the power of open-source,” said Wilfried Juncker, Managing Director of Americas at Odoo. “With this year’s lineup of global innovators and hands-on sessions, every attendee will receive the tools, insights, and connections they need to grow efficiently.”

View the full agenda and secure your spot at: https://odoo.com/upraise .

About Odoo

Since its creation in 2002, Odoo has emerged as among the fastest growing integrated business solutions providers with more than 15 million users worldwide. With its range of integrated, scalable and functional applications, Odoo offers a comprehensive, modular suite that meets the specific needs of every business, making it a suitable solution for organizations of all sizes and sectors, from start-ups to large corporations.

Odoo employs more than 6,000 people worldwide, and has built a partner network of over 8,000 organizations. Headquartered in Belgium, Odoo serves a global community of 15 million users. For more information, visit www.odoo.com .