Humans Only Cafe Explores Love, AI Ethics, and Feminism in Acclaimed Shanghai Debut

Shanghai, China, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new sci-fi play Humans Only Cafe debuted to an audience of nearly 300 people at Wanping Theater in Shanghai, receiving strong reviews and sparking discussions on love, AI ethics, and feminism. Written and directed by playwright and actor Angelina Guo , the play challenges audiences to reconsider the values that shape human relationships and society’s perception of technology.





At the heart of Humans Only Cafe is the concept of love. Guo believes her generation undervalues love, calling this a tragic development. Through the play, she examines the intersection of love, feminist thought, shifting societal values, and the rapid advancements in artificial intelligence. The story invites audiences to question whether machines may someday be capable of love and whether humans can love machines in return.

The play also delves into AI ethics. Guo noted that many people dismiss machines as fake and fail to see the parallels between human behavior and structured programming. By drawing this comparison, the play raises important questions about the boundaries between humans and machines, while addressing concerns over humanity’s confidence in its ability to control its own creations.

Feminism and the deconstruction of social media trends are another central theme. Guo observed that some Chinese social media users promote the idea that women need only money and not love. She interprets this as a troubling reduction of human value to wealth and status. For her, feminism is not simply about financial success but about respecting women’s choices in all forms.

The play also highlights how cultural expressions reinforce patriarchal values. Guo points out that the popular Chinese phrase for “strong woman” carries male-centered assumptions, while an equivalent for “strong man” does not exist. She argues this reflects how society celebrates women’s success using standards defined by men.

Audience members described Humans Only Cafe as a play about courage that goes beyond feminism. An important female AI character challenges beliefs about robots by showcasing individuality and the capacity to love, while a human character rejects the "strong woman" archetype to embrace a more authentic identity.

Originally created as a 15-minute short piece, the complexity of the narrative led Guo to expand it into a mid-length play. Writing began in February 2025 and took six months to complete. Plans are now underway for a UK staging. The script will also be made available for under-resourced schools through Guo’s website, where schools can request permission to stage their own productions.

Angelina Guo, a student at Sevenoaks School in the UK, is the winner of the Harvard Book Prize and the Humanities Merit Prize for Philosophy. Her work explores the intersection of feminism, technology trends, AI advancements, and evolving social values.