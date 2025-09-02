ACMER Unveils X1: The World’s First 120W & 4W IR Water-Cooled Laser Engraver & CNC

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACMER, a pioneer in precision fabrication tools, has announced the launch of the ACMER X1, the world’s first 120W & 4W IR water-cooled laser engraver and cutter integrated with a full-fledged CNC router system. Designed for makers, hobbyists, and creative professionals, ACMER X1 delivers professional-grade cutting, engraving, and CNC functionality in a professional-grade yet desktop-friendly design that is powerful enough to achieve high-precision results on a wide range of materials, yet compact enough to fit comfortably in a home workshop. ACMER X1’s crowdfunding campaign is live now on Kickstarter, starting at an MSRP of $3,199 and with exclusive early bird price starting at $2,299.

The ACMER X1 supports both a 120W diode laser module and a 4W IR laser, delivering industrial-grade cutting power and superior high-contrast engraving capabilities. A 3-level adjustable power mode provides users with flexibility and fine control across a range of materials, together with compressor liquid cooling and dry-break couplers. Adding to its adaptability, the quick-swap modular head design allows makers to transition between different tool heads in seconds. This modular approach also makes it possible to swap in a CNC milling head, transforming the X1 into a versatile desktop CNC router capable of carving and shaping materials with the same precision as its laser counterpart for a fully unified workflow.

The X1 combines professional-grade throughput and no thermal roll-off, enabling users to create intricate designs with exceptional detail. The proprietary IntelliCool™ Precision Thermal Control System keeps the machine running smoothly under heavy loads. This water-cooled laser system ensures consistent performance even during long sessions, eliminating overheating that is common in other desktop engravers. This reliability opens the door for users to complete both one-off custom projects and batch production runs with ease.

The system has impressive versatility, giving it the power to engrave on a wide variety of materials — from wood, acrylic, metals, and leather, to specialty substrates that often challenge standard engravers. The X1 makes personalization easy on over 500 different material types. Whether it’s creating bespoke gifts, custom signage, or precision-cut components, the X1 expands the creative possibilities for both beginners and seasoned makers.

The X1 will be available in three sizes for a variety of home workshop and business applications:

800x800 mm, for compact shops, education, and batch small goods

1250x1250 mm, for studios, signage, furniture panels, and mid-size batch operations

1250x2450 mm, for full-sheet processing, wall art, large signage, doors, and more



“The ACMER X1 was born out of our desire to make high-performance laser technology accessible to everyone. For too long, creators have had to choose between weak hobby machines and expensive industrial-grade equipment. With the X1, we’re giving people an affordable tool that’s both powerful and approachable — something that can live on a desktop but deliver professional results.” Said Ethan Wang, ACMER Founder.

Designed with ease of use in mind, the ACMER X1’s intuitive control software was built to lower the barrier to entry for newcomers while still offering advanced functionality for experienced users. This dual focus means a first-time hobbyist can start engraving almost immediately, while professionals and makers can fine-tune settings for more complex projects.

With incredible features, professional-quality results, and total ease of use, the ACMER X1 positions itself as a true game-changer in the laser engraving and cutting space. Thanks to its unique 3-in-1 functionality, the ACMER X1 can both reduce equipment costs and save space. ACMER is offering backers the ultimate large-format, fully enclosed, workshop-ready combination laser engraver and CNC machine, ready for 24/7 duty. The crowdfunding campaign for the ACMER X1 is now live and offering special, limited-time incentives for early supporters. For more information and to support the campaign, visit the Kickstarter page.

About ACMER

Founded in 2021, ACMER was born from a simple belief: Industrial-grade tools shouldn’t be reserved for factories — they belong in the hands of every creator. As digital manufacturing shifts from industrial to personal, we’re committed to building machines that merge power, precision, and accessibility. Led by two MIT PhDs, our team brings together cutting-edge engineering and bold design to reimagine what’s possible on the desktop. For years, we’ve been developing high-performance diode + IR systems, compact industrial rails, and smarter software, all aimed at one goal: placing industrial performance within everyone’s reach. ACMER X1 is our boldest leap yet. It’s not just a machine; it’s a new format, a new standard, and a statement for what personal manufacturing can become. Imagine bigger. We build it.

