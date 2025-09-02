Innova Engineered Plastics Acquires PolyCraft Tech, Expanding Cast Urethane Capabilities

SHIRLEY, Mass., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innova Engineered Plastics (“Innova”), a trusted leader in heavy gauge plastic enclosures and single use components for medical device and other critical highly regulated industries, is proud to announce the acquisition of PolyCraft Tech, a specialty manufacturer of precision cast urethane enclosures and components, based in San Diego, California. This strategic acquisition expands Innova’s design and manufacturing capabilities and strengthens its presence on the West Coast.

PolyCraft Tech brings to Innova more than 25 years of experience manufacturing precision cast urethane enclosures and components for a range of applications including medical device enclosures, aerospace interior components, and 3D printed development prototypes. Known for its engineering expertise, advanced tooling capabilities, and strength in low- to mid-volume production, PolyCraft Tech's core competencies align with Innova's continued evolution into a comprehensive plastics manufacturing partner focused on speed, quality, and innovation.

“We are excited to welcome PolyCraft Tech to the Innova family,” said Mark Rauenzahn, CEO of Innova Engineered Plastics. “Their expertise in cast urethane allows us to offer even more comprehensive solutions—especially for customers who need fast, flexible, and technically demanding parts.”

“We are committed to supporting Innova’s organic and acquisition growth strategy,” said Adam Cook, CIO of Culper Capital Partners, Innova’s private investment sponsor. “Our pipeline of complementary acquisition targets are robust, and we will continue to complete transactions that round out our offerings, provide scalability and create further opportunity for us to serve our customer base at the highest level.”

This expanded footprint enables faster response times, increased production capacity, and localized support for West Coast customers. With the addition of PolyCraft Tech’s San Diego operation, Innova now spans three strategic locations:

A design and innovation hub in Shirley, MA

A production facility in Mexicali, Mexico

A specialized cast urethane center of excellence in San Diego, CA



As Innova continues to grow, we remain focused on delivering end-to-end plastic enclosure solutions through design, thermoforming, injection molding, cast urethane, and reaction injection molding.

About Innova Engineered Plastics

Formerly ThermoFab, Innova Engineered Plastics is the premier provider of engineered heavy gauge plastic enclosures and related single-use components for Medical Device & Life Sciences, Aerospace & Defense, Diagnostic & Lab Equipment, Autonomous Robots, Data Centers & AI solutions, and other critical, highly regulated industries. Applications for our custom plastic enclosures include surgical robotics, organ transport devices, genetic sequencing equipment, people scanning technologies, autonomous robots, data center parts, and more.

Innova also specializes in the manufacture of aircraft interior components and assemblies, delivering precision-engineered solutions that meet stringent performance and quality standards.

With a wealth of experience in managing large, multi-part projects, our capabilities encompass the entire production lifecycle, from design and initial prototyping to full-scale production and assembly—with our dedicated team working closely with you to bring your concepts to life.