INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The Trade Desk, Inc. - TTD

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The Trade Desk, Inc. (“TTD” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TTD). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether TTD and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

After the market closed on August 7, 2025, TTD reported disappointing second quarter 2025 financial results. In response, the Company received multiple downgrades due to company execution, including a double downgrade by Bank of America. For example, a Bank of America analyst stated in an investor note that “[w]hen TTD reported 4Q24 results, it missed guidance for the first time as a public company, raising concerns about competitive pressures, execution and whether it could sustain 20%+ long-term growth to support its premium valuation.” In addition, TTD announced the departure of its longtime Chief Financial Officer.

On this news, TTD’s stock price fell $34.10 per share, or 38.6%, to close at $54.23 per share on August 8, 2025.

