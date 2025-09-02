The American Journal of Managed Care® celebrates 30 years of advancing health care and innovation

MONROE, N.J., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Journal of Managed Care® (AJMC®), a leading peer-reviewed publication in managed care research, proudly celebrates its 30th anniversary. Since its founding in 1995, AJMC has been a trusted source for evidence-based research, policy analysis and thought leadership, serving health care decision-makers across the country.

For three decades, AJMC has played a vital role in shaping the dialogue around value-based care and health system transformation. Through its extensive portfolio of research articles, policy reviews and expert commentary, the journal has continually delivered timely, valuable insights that drive better health outcomes, influence health care strategy and foster collaboration among stakeholders across the industry.

“For 30 years, AJMC has served as a critical conduit that connects rigorous clinical and managerial research to policy and health care decision-makers,” said A. Mark Fendrick, M.D., editor in chief of AJMC. “Given the concurrent expansion of information generation, our goal has always been to go beyond the typical journal and more effectively disseminate key findings and insights published in the journal.”

To mark its 30th anniversary, AJMC has launched a web page dedicated to showing milestones, highlights and testimonials, as well as a message from the AJMC team. Visitors can explore the journal’s legacy and discover how AJMC continues to lead the way in advancing the future of value-based care.

As AJMC celebrates this achievement, the journal remains committed to driving innovation in managed care and equipping health care stakeholders with the knowledge and resources needed to meet the challenges of a rapidly changing industry. Through its ongoing mission, AJMC strives to enhance the patient experience, improve outcomes and redefine the future of medicine.

For more information about AJMC’s 30th anniversary, visit https://www.ajmc.com/anniversary.

