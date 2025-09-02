AVIDLOVE and Know Your Lemons Foundation Launch Global “Pink is Our Promise” Campaign to Support Breast Health Awareness

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Pink is Our Promise, Love is Our Mission.” Guided by this powerful declaration, AVIDLOVE is proud to announce its first-ever collaboration with the globally acclaimed breast health organization, Know Your Lemons Foundation. Together, they are launching the Pink is Our Promise Campaign—a three-month initiative focused on breast health awareness, education, and the celebration of feminine strength.





This collaboration marks more than a continuation of past efforts; it reflects AVIDLOVE’s enduring belief that lingerie is not only an expression of beauty, but a medium of empowerment. By aligning with Know Your Lemons, AVIDLOVE channels its core values—compassion, confidence, and consciousness—into a meaningful movement that supports women’s health through informed awareness. Through fashion, AVIDLOVE seeks not only to clothe the body, but to honor the journey, resilience, and inner light of every woman.

Launching on September 1 and running through December 1, the campaign centers on a purposeful form of giving: 10% of all proceeds from the AVIDLOVE × Know Your Lemons Pink Limited Edition Collection will be donated directly to the Know Your Lemons Foundation. This meaningful contribution will help fund the foundation’s global breast health education programs, which promote early detection and awareness in over 30 languages, reaching women across cultures and underserved communities worldwide.

Wrapped in Lace, Rooted in Strength: A Collection that Cares

As part of the campaign, the Pink Limited Edition Collection showcases a curated selection of AVIDLOVE ’s signature designs, thoughtfully reimagined in soft pink lace to symbolize care, strength, and femininity. Each piece is designed not only for elegance and comfort, but to remind women of their worth, resilience, and right to feel beautiful—every day.

AVIDLOVE Lace Patchwork Nightdress : Crafted from a silky-smooth blend of polyester and acrylic, this elegant babydoll set features delicate floral lace cups, a charming bow accent, and adjustable shoulder straps for a personalized fit. Paired with matching panties and leg rings, it’s designed to enhance confidence and allure. Perfect for romantic evenings or as a thoughtful gift to celebrate intimacy and self-expression.

AVIDLOVE Pink Lace See-through Pajamas Set : Made from a soft, skin-friendly lace blend, this lightweight mesh pajama set offers breathable comfort with a delicate see-through finish. Featuring floral and solid patterns, bow details, and adjustable straps, it’s designed to flatter while keeping you cool in any season.

AVIDLOVE Pink Lace Floral Dress Slip Chemise : Blending delicate lace with silky satin, this chemise offers a soft, breathable fit that gently hugs the body. With its deep V-neckline adorned with a mini bow and a stretchy, skin-friendly fabric, it’s both flattering and comfortable. Designed to highlight your natural curves with understated elegance, it’s perfect for unwinding at home, romantic evenings, or simply embracing your femininity with confidence.

AVIDLOVE Pink Lace Y2K Tank Top : This soft, stretchy tank top is crafted from a breathable nylon-spandex blend, offering all-day comfort without padding or underwires. Designed with delicate lace and a partially opaque lining, it provides a balance of coverage and allure. Featuring adjustable shoulder straps, this versatile bralette-style top is perfect for layering, lounging, or styling solo for a bold yet feminine Y2K-inspired look.

Each product in the collection comes with a breast self-exam guide card and a healing message card, offering both physical and emotional support as part of AVIDLOVE’s holistic approach to care.

More Than a Collection—A Way to Participate

Every purchase from the Pink Limited Edition Collection is more than a style choice—it’s a meaningful step toward supporting global breast health education. With each item sold, 10% of the proceeds will be donated directly to the Know Your Lemons Foundation, helping to fund early detection programs and outreach initiatives worldwide.

As a heartfelt touch, each piece comes with a Breast Self-Exam Guide Card and a Healing Message Card, offering not just comfort and beauty, but also practical knowledge and emotional encouragement. In addition, AVIDLOVE invites those who have experienced breast cancer firsthand to share their personal stories of strength and survival. Selected storytellers will receive a complimentary pink gift box from the collection and may be invited to participate in a special runway showcase—a celebration of resilience, beauty, and the power of being seen.

Empowerment Woven into Every Thread

AVIDLOVE believes that lingerie is more than fabric—it is a quiet affirmation of self-worth, confidence, and care. The mission is to ensure that every woman not only experiences the comfort and beauty of well-crafted intimate wear, but also gains access to the knowledge and inspiration that empower her from within. This campaign reflects a deeper purpose: to integrate fashion with advocacy, and sensuality with substance.

Through our partnership with the Know Your Lemons Foundation, we are turning awareness into action. Globally recognized for its innovative, inclusive approach to breast health education, the foundation has reshaped how women learn to care for their bodies—using accessible language, visual tools, and a universally memorable symbol: the lemon. Together, we aim to break down taboos, elevate early detection, and reach communities that have long been underserved.

“Pink is Our Promise, Love is Our Mission” is not just a slogan—it’s a shared commitment to nurture, to educate, and to uplift. As this campaign unfolds, AVIDLOVE hopes to create a ripple effect: sparking conversation, enabling early action, and celebrating the strength and individuality of women everywhere.

To explore the collection or share your story of resilience, visit: https://avidlove.com

To learn more about Know Your Lemons, visit: knowyourlemons.org

Contact: Dana Li, pr@avidlove.com