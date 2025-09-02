INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. - RTL 

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (“Necessity Retail” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RTL) who received shares of Global Net Lease, Inc. (“Global Net Lease”) in connection with Global Net Lease’s acquisition of Necessity Retail on September 12, 2023 (the “Merger”). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Necessity Retail and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

The offering materials for the Merger (“Offering Materials”) presented projections for the combined company’s Adjusted Funds From Operations (“AFFO”) for each year between 2024 and 2028. AFFO is a metric that REITs use to assess their ability to generate cash to support shareholder distributions. The Offering Materials presented AFFO projections for the combined company of $399.8 million and $409.0 million for 2024 and 2025 respectively. Since September 12, 2023, the date upon which Global Net Lease issued shares to former Necessity Retail investors, Global Net Lease’s share price has declined by over 33%.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered numerous multimillion-dollar damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.