Sexual Health Is Health: This September There is No Shame, Just Science

BALTIMORE, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- September is Sexual Health Awareness Month and the Urology Care Foundation (UCF), the official foundation of the American Urological Association (AUA), is turning up the volume on a vital message: Sexual Health is Health—and it’s time we treated it that way.

Sexual health is a vital component of overall well-being, encompassing physical, emotional and relational aspects. Urologic conditions such as erectile dysfunction (ED), urinary tract infections, incontinence, low testosterone and infertility can significantly impact sexual health, and often signal broader health concerns.

“Too often, we brush off sexual health concerns as if they aren’t a priority or connected to our overall well-being, but that couldn’t be further from the truth,” said Dr. Justin Dubin, a men’s health specialist at Memorial Healthcare System in Florida. “In fact, sexual health issues can be the first sign of a current health issue or a warning sign of some health issue you may be at risk of facing in the future. So, if you're struggling with sexual health issues, please go talk to a doctor, because sexual health IS health!”

Urologic Health = Sexual Health: Know the Conditions

Testicular Cancer

Testicular cancer remains the leading cancer in men aged 15–44.



Erectile Dysfunction

40% of men aged 40 experience ED, increasing with age. 30% of men with ED have undiagnosed diabetes or prediabetes.



Men with low testosterone are more likely to suffer from heart disease, depression and osteoporosis. Access the Urology Care Foundation’s Low Testosterone Factsheet

Premature Ejaculation

Premature ejaculation is one of the most common forms of male sexual dysfunction, affecting up to 1 in 3 men aged 18 to 59 in the U.S. Access the Urology Care Foundation’s Premature Ejaculation Patient Guide



Let’s Talk About It

Sexual health is often stigmatized, but silence can lead to suffering. Nearly 50% of men with erectile dysfunction don’t talk to their doctor, and 44% don’t talk to their partner—missing critical opportunities for support and treatment. And it’s not just men; many women experiencing pain during sex, urinary incontinence or hormonal changes after menopause also stay silent, believing these issues are “just part of aging.” They’re not—and they’re treatable.

The Urology Care Foundation is committed to breaking the silence and empowering individuals to take control of their sexual health. For everything you need to know about sexual and urological health, check out the Urology Care Foundation's Sexual Health Awareness Month Info Center, and scroll through its X, Facebook and Instagram platforms for free sexual health resources, including fact sheets, podcasts, videos and more.

Whether it’s through patient education, clinical resources, or public awareness campaigns, the message is clear: Sexual Health is HEALTH.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 24,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.

About the Urology Care Foundation: The Urology Care Foundation is the world's leading nonprofit urological health foundation, and the official foundation of the American Urological Association. Collaborating with physicians, researchers, patients and the public through philanthropic efforts, the Foundation supports the improvement of urological care globally by funding research, clinical education, patient education and humanitarian programs. To learn more about the Urology Care Foundation and its programs visit: www.urologyhealth.org.

Attachment