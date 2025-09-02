Blizzard Tecnica Names Chair 6 Collective North American Agency of Record

Aspen, Colo., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blizzard Tecnica, the storied ski and ski boot brand rooted in performance and passion, has named Chair 6 Collective as its North American agency of record. The Aspen-based agency will lead public relations and email marketing across the United States and Canada, supporting both the Blizzard and Tecnica brands.

Chair 6 Collective will lead earned media strategy, including product seeding, immersive media experiences, and targeted press outreach for Blizzard and Tecnica. The agency’s approach is shaped by years spent on the receiving end of PR while working as editors and writers. Together, Chair 6 and Blizzard Tecnica aim to deepen connection with core skiers while expanding the brands’ reach to new audiences through value-based, audience-centric, and engaging storytelling.

The timing of this burgeoning partnership comes as Blizzard Tecnica celebrates the 10th anniversary of the brands’ Women2Women initiative—a first-of-its-kind movement that redefined how skis and boots are designed for women, by women. More than a product platform, Women2Women fostered a “wolf pack” of female skiers who come together to experience the mountains as a community on products engineered and designed specifically for them. Looking ahead, Blizzard and Tecnica prepare to launch new products that bring the brands into fresh territory with new users. These innovations, combined with rich stories from the athletes, artists, and people who bring the brands to life, offer a wellspring of layered storytelling that will fuel upcoming campaigns.

“Chair 6 Collective brings a strategic and energetic understanding of the power of storytelling and communication within the ski community and greater outdoor industry," said Sarah Lauridsen, North American Marketing Manager for Blizzard Tecnica. "In deciding which agency to work with, Chair 6 demonstrated curiosity, passion, and a deep understanding of our brands that won us over. We are thrilled to have Greg and his team support our brands’ growth.”

Alongside public relations, Chair 6 Collective will work in lockstep with the Blizzard Tecnica team to pour gas on the fire through owned media. Their focus will be on crafting and executing email campaigns that recipients not only open, but look forward to—emails that deliver value, spark inspiration, and deepen connection with the brand. From product launches to athlete stories, every send will be built to engage.

“We ride for our brands, and this one hit close to home. I’ve skied exclusively on Blizzard and Tecnica since I moved to the mountains in 2007, so to be officially representing Blizzard Tecnica as agency of record is incredibly humbling,” said Greg Fitzsimmons, founder and principal of Chair 6 Collective. “We’re excited to connect with media through shared experiences—on the skin track and while spinning frontside laps, on the mountain on powder days and in the city during deskside tours. From Whistler to New York City, we’ll be proactively taking Blizzard’s and Tecnica’s stories to media and audiences.”

The partnership is effective immediately, with campaigns already in motion. For more information, visit blizzard-tecnica.com. Please direct media inquiries to Greg Fitzsimmons at greg@chair6collective.com.

About Blizzard Tecnica

Blizzard Tecnica, part of the Tecnica Group, is a leading manufacturer of performance-driven skis and ski boots designed to inspire skiers of all levels. With its global headquarters in Giavera, Italy and factory in Mittersill, Austria, Blizzard Tecnica blends heritage craftsmanship with modern innovation to create award-winning gear that makes skiing more fun for more people.

About Chair 6 Collective

Chair 6 Collective is a strategic communications agency based in Aspen, Colo., specializing in storytelling, earned media, and direct-to-consumer marketing for outdoor, lifestyle, and premium brands. The agency is known for connecting clients with audiences through editorial strategy, shared experience, and cultural relevance. More information can be found at www.chair6collective.com.

