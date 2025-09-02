Medical Carbon Composites Market is Forecasted to Reach US$494 Million in 2030, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Medical Carbon Composites Market size was valued at US$254 million in 2023 and is projected to reach US$494 million by 2030, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 9.9% from 2024 to 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global Medical Carbon Composites Market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2023 US$254 million Market Size in 2030 US$494 million Growth (CAGR) 9.9% during 2024-2030 Leading Application Type Composite tabletops Leading Process Type Prepreg layup Leading End-User Type Hospitals Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Medical Carbon Composites Market:

The global Medical Carbon Composites Market is segmented based on application type, Process type, End-User type, & Region

Based on Application Type-

The market is segmented into composite table tops, medical robots, bone implants, prosthetics, and surgical seals.

“Composite table top is expected to maintain its vanguard in the market, whereas medical robots are anticipated to mark the highest growth during the forecast period.”

Carbon composites are increasingly preferred in applications, such as radiographic imaging tabletops, cradles, prosthetics, tabletop extensions & accessories, oncology treatment overlays, positioning products, and surgical table components.

Operating tables with carbon composite tabletops offer a 360-degree radiolucency, which makes them suitable for hybrid operating rooms and diagnostic imaging.

Smart composites and hybrid soft-foldable technologies for minimally invasive surgical robots are some revolutionary application areas in the field.

Based on Process Type-

The market is segmented into prepreg layup and others.

“Prepreg layup is anticipated to remain the preferred process type by 2030. ”

Prepreg is the preferred choice for manufacturing operating tables and diagnostic tabletops. Prepregs offer several advantages, such as controlled resin content, part uniformity, and less curing time.

Other processes predominantly include wet lamination, another highly preferred process for the fabrication of lower limb prosthetics and orthotics.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for medical composites by 2030. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following–

Higher adoption of advanced technology, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, and huge healthcare expenditure in the North American region enable higher demand.

In terms of countries, the USA is expected to assert an unmatched dominance in the market during the forecast period. The country is the largest market for medical devices and accounts for ~40% of global sales.

Likewise, Rapid improvement in healthcare infrastructure in key economies, such as India and China, along with rising healthcare expenditure in the Asia-Pacific, is likely to drive the region’s long-term growth. China is exerting ardent efforts to boost its production of medical technology to ultimately reduce its reliance on imports.



Medical Carbon Composites Market Drivers:

Increasing Demand for Lightweight and Durable Medical Devices : Medical carbon composites offer excellent strength-to-weight ratios, corrosion resistance, and biocompatibility, making them ideal for manufacturing surgical instruments, orthopedic implants, and prosthetics. The push for lightweight yet durable medical devices to enhance patient comfort and surgical precision is driving market growth. Rising adoption in devices such as surgical tables, MRI and CT scan components, and rehabilitation equipment.

: Medical carbon composites offer excellent strength-to-weight ratios, corrosion resistance, and biocompatibility, making them ideal for manufacturing surgical instruments, orthopedic implants, and prosthetics. The push for lightweight yet durable medical devices to enhance patient comfort and surgical precision is driving market growth. Rising adoption in devices such as surgical tables, MRI and CT scan components, and rehabilitation equipment. Advancements in Carbon Composite Technologies for Medical Applications : Continuous improvements in manufacturing processes, such as advanced resin systems and hybrid composites, are enhancing the mechanical properties and functionality of carbon composites. These innovations enable customization for complex shapes and improved sterilization resistance, supporting wider use in critical medical equipment. The trend toward minimally invasive procedures also favors the use of carbon composites for their precision and reliability.

: Continuous improvements in manufacturing processes, such as advanced resin systems and hybrid composites, are enhancing the mechanical properties and functionality of carbon composites. These innovations enable customization for complex shapes and improved sterilization resistance, supporting wider use in critical medical equipment. The trend toward minimally invasive procedures also favors the use of carbon composites for their precision and reliability. Rising Geriatric Population and Growing Healthcare Expenditure : The increasing elderly population globally is driving demand for advanced medical devices and implants, particularly in orthopedics and rehabilitation. With healthcare spending projected to rise at an average CAGR of 6-7% globally through 2025 (Source: WHO, 2023), the adoption of high-performance carbon composite materials in medical devices is expected to accelerate.

: The increasing elderly population globally is driving demand for advanced medical devices and implants, particularly in orthopedics and rehabilitation. With healthcare spending projected to rise at an average CAGR of 6-7% globally through 2025 (Source: WHO, 2023), the adoption of high-performance carbon composite materials in medical devices is expected to accelerate. Expanding Use in Diagnostic and Imaging Equipment: Carbon composites are increasingly utilized in the manufacturing of lightweight and durable components for diagnostic machines such as CT scanners, MRI units, and X-ray equipment. Their low radiopacity and structural integrity improve imaging quality and equipment lifespan, fueling market expansion. Investments in healthcare infrastructure upgrades, especially in emerging economies, further support demand growth.



Top Companies in the Medical Carbon Composites Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Össur

Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

Hanger, Inc. (Fillauer LLC)

Getinge Group

Steris Corporation

Baxter International Inc. (HillRom)

Stryker Corporation

Composite Horizons

Stille AB

Skytron LLC

Mizuho Medical Co. Ltd.



