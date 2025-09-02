Paper Machine Clothing Market is Forecasted to Reach US$1,854 Million in 2030, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Paper Machine Clothing Market size was valued at US$1,620 million in 2023, and is projected to reach US$1,854 million by 2030, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 1.8% from 2024 to 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global Paper Machine Clothing Market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2023 US$1,620 million Market Size in 2030 US$1,854 million Growth (CAGR) 1.8% during 2024-2030 Leading Application Type Wrapping & Packing Paper Leading Product Type Forming fabrics Leading Material Type Polyester Leading Region Asia-Pacific Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Paper Machine Clothing Market:

The global Paper Machine Clothing Market is segmented based on application type, product type, material type & region.

Based on application type:

Wrapping & Packing Paper is poised to lead the Paper Machine Clothing market through 2030 .

Growing demand from e-commerce has increased the usage of high-density kraft paper owing to its durability, flexibility, and recyclable nature. Kraft paper is becoming popular in shipping bags, envelopes, and protective packaging due to its excellent tear and puncture resistance. Currently, manufacturers are incorporating strategies to increase the weight-to-tensile strength ratio of kraft paper to meet the increasing demand for environmentally sustainable and lightweight packaging materials.

To meet the growing demand for eco-friendly and moisture-resistant packaging, there is an increasing focus on developing barrier-coated carton paper. These coatings replace traditional plastic or wax linings, offering enhanced barrier properties against moisture, grease, and oxygen while maintaining recyclability. Technological advancements in water-based and biodegradable coatings are enabling carton paper to be used in a wider range of packaging applications, such as food and beverage containers, contributing to sustainable packaging trends.

Based on product type:

Forming fabrics had the largest share of the market throughout the study period .

Forming fabrics ensures even distribution of pulp as well as controls water during the initial stage of papermaking. They directly impact paper sheet quality, fiber retention, and overall machine efficiency, making them essential for producing high-quality paper products. As the packaging and printing industries push for higher quality standards, these fabrics remain crucial across the board, driving paper machine efficiency and ensuring the production of superior paper products that meet evolving market demands.

Advancements in multi-layered forming fabrics, specifically in the areas of fabric construction, have helped in improving the fabrics’ strength, permeability, and resilience to shrinkage. They enable the manufacturers to raise the speeds of the machines, lower the retention of water, and make the overall efficiency of the process higher. Multi-layered fabrics are specifically designed to provide the best results in sheet formation and water drainage, therefore proving to be crucial in the modern paper machines moving at high speed, thus contributing to their high demands in the market.

Based on material type:

Polyester holds the largest share of the market and is expected to grow at the fastest rate by 2030 .

Polyester is widely preferred in PMC, especially in forming and dryer fabrics, due to its excellent mechanical strength, thermal resistance, and dimensional stability under high temperatures. These properties make polyester ideal for the demanding environments of paper production, where high machine speeds and elevated temperatures require fabrics that resist wear, maintain shape, and offer long operational lifespans. Polyester fabrics help reduce machine downtime and maintenance costs, driving their popularity.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that the Asia-Pacific is expected to maintain its reign over the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following–

Countries like China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are experiencing significant growth in the pulp and paper industry, driven by increasing demand for packaging, printing, and sanitary paper products.

This growth is primarily fueled by the rise of e-commerce, urbanization, and industrialization, which are creating strong demand for paper-based packaging and household paper products.

The expansion of paper production facilities in these regions is driving substantial demand for PMC products like forming fabrics and dryer fabrics.



Paper Machine Clothing Market Drivers:

The global growth of e-commerce, wrapping & packing paper is seeing significant demand.

An increasing focus on sustainability in paper production, leading to a higher demand for energy-efficient PMCs that can reduce the overall energy consumption during paper production.



Top 10 Companies in the Paper Machine Clothing Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Albany International Corp.

Valmet

Heimbach Group (Acquired by Albany in 2023)

ANDRITZ AG

Voith

Asten Johnson

Cristini SpA

WOVEXX

Hebei Hehuang Paper Machine Clothing Co., Ltd.

Czech Industrial Fabrics s.r.o.



What Deliverables Will You Get in This Report?

