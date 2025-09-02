Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market is Forecasted to Reach US$2.7 Billion in 2034, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft heat exchanger market is projected to witness a growth rate of 3.5% annually from 2024 to 2034, with an anticipated size of US$2.7 billion by 2034, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global aircraft heat exchanger market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$1.8 billion Market Size in 2034 US$2.7 billion Growth (CAGR) 3.5% during 2024-2034 Leading Aircraft Type Commercial Aircraft Leading Medium Type Liquid Leading Construction Type Tubular Leading Material Type Aluminium Leading Application Type Engine System Leading End-User Type Original Equipment Manufacturers Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2024-2034 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 7 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market:

The report dives deep into the segmentation of the aircraft heat exchanger market based on critical parameters:

Based on Aircraft Type –

The aircraft heat exchanger market is segmented into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, general aviation, helicopter, military aircraft, and UAV. Commercial aircraft are expected to be the dominant type , whereas UAVs will be the fastest-growing aircraft type in the market during the forecast period .

. The global rise in air travel has led to a significant increase in commercial aircraft production. Both Boeing and Airbus have predicted that demand for new aircraft will be high in the coming decades, with Boeing forecasting a need for nearly 44,000 new aircraft by 2043. To accommodate this surge, airlines are expanding their fleets, thereby driving the demand for heat exchangers essential for maintaining optimal thermal conditions in various aircraft systems.

Growing environmental concerns and stringent emission regulations mean there is a heightened focus on developing fuel-efficient aircraft. Advanced heat exchangers play a crucial role in enhancing engine performance and reducing fuel consumption by efficiently managing thermal loads, thus contributing to lower emissions. Also, the growth of low-cost airlines has led to an increase in the number of aircraft in operation, boosting demand for affordable and efficient heat exchangers.



Based on the Medium Type –

The aircraft heat exchanger market is segmented into air and liquid. Liquid is anticipated to be the dominant as well as the fastest-growing medium during the forecast period . Liquids generally have a higher specific heat capacity than gases, which means they can absorb and transfer more heat per unit volume. This property allows liquid heat exchangers to manage larger amounts of thermal energy efficiently, making them suitable for high-performance applications, such as aircraft engines.

. Liquids generally have a higher specific heat capacity than gases, which means they can absorb and transfer more heat per unit volume. This property allows liquid heat exchangers to manage larger amounts of thermal energy efficiently, making them suitable for high-performance applications, such as aircraft engines. Modern aircraft components, such as avionics, engines, and hydraulic systems, generate intense heat. Liquid heat exchangers handle this high heat load better than air-based systems.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for aircraft heat exchangers during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following:

The United States has a well-established aerospace industry with major aircraft manufacturers like Boeing and Lockheed Martin. This strong industrial base drives consistent demand for advanced heat exchangers as part of new aircraft production and military modernization efforts.

The U.S. government's significant defense budget supports the continuous production and modernization of military aircraft, which require sophisticated thermal management systems. Also, the increasing air passenger traffic and expansion of commercial airlines contribute to the rising demand for new aircraft, thereby enhancing the need for efficient heat exchangers to manage engine and cabin temperatures.

Likewise, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth during the same period, particularly in countries like China and India, is experiencing significant growth in air travel demand. As these nations expand their fleets to accommodate increasing passenger numbers, the need for efficient thermal management systems in new aircraft will rise sharply. Countries like China, India, and Japan are significantly increasing their defense budgets, leading to the procurement of next-generation military aircraft. These aircraft require advanced thermal management systems, driving demand for heat exchangers.



Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

The expansion of commercial aviation, driven by increasing air travel and fleet growth, necessitates advanced thermal management solutions to ensure optimal aircraft performance.

Technological advancements in aircraft systems demand efficient heat exchangers to manage higher thermal loads, enhancing safety and efficiency.

Stringent environmental regulations are pushing for improved fuel efficiency and reduced emissions, further driving the adoption of advanced heat exchanger technologies.



Top Companies in the Aircraft Heat Exchanger Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Honeywell International Inc.

Meggitt PLC (now part of Parker Hannifin Corporation)

Triumph Group, Inc.

AMETEK, Inc.

Collins Aerospace (a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies Corporation)

TAT Technologies Ltd.

Sumitomo Precision Products Co., Ltd.

Safran S.A.

Boyd Corporation

Unison Industries (a division of GE Aviation)



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

