Aircraft Machining Market is Forecasted to Reach US$40.1 Billion in 2032, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Aircraft Machining Market size was valued at US$31.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$40.1 billion by 2032, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 2.4% from 2024 to 2032, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global Aircraft Machining Market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$31.3 billion Market Size in 2032 US$40.1 billion Growth (CAGR) 2.4% during 2024-2032 Leading Component Type Milled parts Leading Aircraft Type Commercial aircraft Leading Material Type Aluminium Leading Application Type Engine Leading End-User Type OE Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2024-2032 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 6 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Aircraft Machining Market:

The global Aircraft Machining Market is segmented based on Component type, Aircraft type, Material type, Application type, End-User type, and Region.

Based on Component Type

The aircraft machining market is categorized into three major component types: milled parts, turned parts, and other parts.

Among these, milled parts are projected to retain their dominant position over the next few years.

Their strong market hold is primarily attributed to continuous advancements in milling technology, which offer several advantages such as improved surface finish, enhanced design consistency, reduced lead times, and the ability to manufacture complex geometries with high precision.

These benefits make milling the preferred choice for producing a wide range of aerospace components.

Based on Aircraft Type

The market is segmented by aircraft type into commercial aircraft, regional aircraft, helicopters, military aircraft, and general aviation.

The commercial aircraft segment is projected to be the largest and fastest-growing segment during the forecast period.

Growth in this segment is expected to be driven by several key developments, including the re-entry of the Boeing 737 MAX into service, the launch of new aircraft programs such as the COMAC C919, Boeing 777X, and Irkut MC-21, as well as increased production rates for established models like the Airbus A320 and Boeing 737.

These advancements are set to strengthen the commercial aircraft segment’s position in the market.

Based on Application Type

Based on application type, the aircraft machining market is segmented into metal airframe, engine, landing gear, and other applications.

The engine is projected to remain the dominant force, as the dominance is driven by the critical role engine components play in aircraft performance, safety, and efficiency.

Key machined parts within this segment include compressor shafts, impellers, turbine blisks, turbine blades, thrust fittings, fan casings, combustion casings, fuel nozzles, turbine diffusers, and pylon brackets.

Given the high precision, reliability, and performance required from these components, the engine category is also expected to be the fastest-growing in the coming years, supported by rising aircraft production and the ongoing demand for fuel-efficient and next-generation engines.

Based on End-User Type

Based on end-user type, the aircraft machining market is segmented into OE and Aftermarket.

The OE category is projected to maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period, driven by sustained aircraft production and deliveries .

This category primarily benefits from strong demand in the commercial aircraft category, including both narrow-body and wide-body platforms, which account for most OE sales.

On the other hand, the OE is also expected to witness faster growth during the same period. This growth will be fueled by the increasing global aircraft fleet size.

Based on Material Type

Based on material type, the market is segmented into aluminum, stainless steel, titanium, and other metals & alloys.

Among these, aluminum is expected to remain the most widely used material during the forecast period , supported by its long-standing use in the industry, low density, corrosion resistance, high malleability, and cost-effectiveness compared to alternatives like titanium.

, supported by its long-standing use in the industry, low density, corrosion resistance, high malleability, and cost-effectiveness compared to alternatives like titanium. Meanwhile, titanium is projected to be the fastest-growing material type, driven by its superior strength-to-weight ratio, excellent resistance to heat and corrosion, and better compatibility with composite materials.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is projected to remain the largest market for aircraft machining over the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following–

This dominance is largely attributed to the strong presence of major aircraft OEMs, tier suppliers, component manufacturers, and raw material providers in the region.

Within North America, the United States is expected to lead the market not only regionally but also on a global scale thanks to its well-established aerospace ecosystem.

On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific is set to be the fastest-growing region between 2024 and 2032. Additionally, India and China are emerging as the key growth hubs, with their expanding aerospace manufacturing base and increasing investments, positioning them as a significant driver of the regional market in the years ahead.



Aircraft Machining Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Rising Aircraft Production: Increasing demand for commercial and military aircraft is directly pushing demand for precision-machined aerospace components such as engine parts, fuselage frames, and landing gear.

Demand for High-Precision Components: Aircraft require components with extreme dimensional accuracy and tight tolerances—necessitating advanced CNC and 5-axis machining solutions.

Expansion in Defense Spending: Growing investments in military aviation and modernization programs globally are driving demand for machined structural and mission-critical aerospace parts.



Competitive Landscape: Top 10 Companies in the Aircraft Machining Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Spirit AeroSystems, Inc.

GKN Aerospace

Collins Aerospace

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd.

Premium AEROTEC GmbH (Airbus Aerostructures GmbH)

STELIA Aerospace (Airbus Atlantic)

Howmet Aerospace Inc.

Precision Castparts Corp.

MTU Aero Engines AG

GE Aerospace



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

