Get Paid to Extend Your Summer with Dogfish Head Cocktails

MILTON, Del., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summer doesn’t end on Labor Day, so why pretend it does? After a season of unpredictable weather, there is a growing desire to hold onto summer’s carefree, sun-soaked moments. In fact, more than half of Americans* wished summer lasted longer. Thanks to Dogfish Head Cocktails, now it can!

In celebration of its new ready-to-drink Peach Mango Rum Punch cocktail, available exclusively within its Tropical Cocktail Mix Pack, Dogfish Head will pay one lucky drinker to extend their summertime state-of-mind. Dogfish Head is seeking one sunshine-loving fan to drop everything for a month-long, seaside escape in coastal Delaware … and they will foot the bill! That’s right, Dogfish Head will not only cover housing in a beachfront bungalow, but it will pay the winner a $10K stipend to keep the summer fun going strong.

“For the last 30+ years, Dogfish Head has been lucky enough to call coastal Delaware home,” said Dogfish Head Founder, Sam Calagione. “Just like the natural flavor goodness in our Delaware-made ready-to-drink cocktails, our beaches are vibrant and beautiful, and there’s no better time to visit than September / October – the weather is awesome, the water is inviting, the crowds less robust, and the traffic virtually disappears … we like to call it ‘locals’ summer.’”

Beginning today, Tuesday, September 2, folks can visit www.dogfish.com/extend-your-summer to enter for a chance to win Dogfish Head’s “Extend Your Summer” contest**. Simply share why you want to relish in the dog(fish) days of summer for a bit longer – bonus points will be awarded for the most off-centered answer! Entrants must be 21+ and U.S. Residents. Full rules can be found HERE.

But there’s no losers on Dogfish Head’s watch! With Dogfish Head’s Tropical Cocktail Mix Pack of ready-to-drink refreshers, that summertime state-of-mind is never more than a sip away! Featuring an assortment of four tasty recipes, including its new Peach Mango Rum Punch, Dogfish Head’s Tropical Cocktail Mix Pack includes two cans of each of the following options.

NEW Peach Mango Rum Punch (7.0% ABV) : Dogfish Head rum mixed with real fruit juice from peaches and mangos for a deliciously bold and distinct flavor experience.

: Dogfish Head rum mixed with real fruit juice from peaches and mangos for a deliciously bold and distinct flavor experience. Blood Orange Mango Vodka Crush (7.0% ABV) : A citrusy and crush-able cocktail combining Dogfish Head vodka and real fruit juice from blood oranges and mangos.

: A citrusy and crush-able cocktail combining Dogfish Head vodka and real fruit juice from blood oranges and mangos. Pineapple Orange Rum Mai Tai (7.0% ABV) : Dogfish Head rum combined with real fruit juice from pineapples and oranges for a balanced, sweet-and-tart sipper.

: Dogfish Head rum combined with real fruit juice from pineapples and oranges for a balanced, sweet-and-tart sipper. Strawberry Lime Tequila Margarita (7.0% ABV) : An off-centered take on a classic margarita featuring tequila Blanco and Dogfish Head Triple Sec mixed with real fruit juice from strawberries and limes.

Showcasing its 20+ years of distilling experience, each of Dogfish Head’s ready-to-drink cocktails combines two shots of house-made spirits and a duo of real fruit juices. The result? An effortless, bar-quality cocktail at the crack of a can!

“Our lucky winner is not only going to love spending time sipping on our delicious lineup of ready-to-drink cocktails, but they’re going to love what everything about their coastal Delaware stay– ocean views, renowned restaurants and music venues within walking distance, and of course, visits to Dogfish Head’s own hospitality properties,” adds Calagione. “Whether you leave your laptop or log in and work from the beach, that’s up to you … but whatever you choose, be sure it’s with a cocktail in hand and your toes in the sand.”

For more about Dogfish Head and its “Extend Your Summer” contest, see www.dogfish.com. To track down Dogfish Head’s ready-to-drink cocktails, check out its Fish Finder.

