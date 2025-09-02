INVESTOR ALERT: Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors of September 12, 2025 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Biohaven Ltd. (BHVN) Class Action – Investors With Significant Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Biohaven Ltd. (“Biohaven” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BHVN). The lawsuit alleges that Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information regarding Biohaven’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) troriluzole’s regulatory prospects as a treatment for spinocerebellar ataxia, and/or the sufficiency of data that Biohaven submitted in support of troriluzole’s regulatory approval for this indication, were overstated; (ii) BHV-7000’s efficacy and clinical prospects as a treatment for bipolar disorder were likewise overstated; and (iii) all of the foregoing, once revealed, was likely to have a significant negative impact on Biohaven’s business and financial condition.

If you purchased shares of Biohaven between March 24, 2023 and May 14, 2025, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/biohaven/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is September 12, 2025.

