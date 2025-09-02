Nexity: Monthly disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares composing the share capital - August 2025

NEXITY
Société anonyme
au capital de 280 648 620 euros
Siège Social : 67 rue Arago
93400 Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine
444 346 795 RCS Bobigny
Monthly disclosure of the total number
of voting rights and shares composing the share capital in accordance
with Articles L. 233-8-II of the French Commercial Code and 223-16 of the General Regulation of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers
|Information cut-off date
|Total number
of shares
|Net total number of
voting rights
|31 August 2025
|56,129,724
|Total gross
|56,129,724
|Net total
|55,873,197
* Net total = Total number of voting rights attached to the shares – shares without voting rights
Saint-Ouen-sur-Seine, 2 September 2025
