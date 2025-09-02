Ai Marketing World Conference Announces BizFamous Startup Pitch Competition Powered by Peachscore

Dallas, Texas, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The hosts of the Ai Marketing World conference are thrilled to announce the BizFamous Startup Pitch Competition powered by Peachscore. This groundbreaking event will take place at the Ai Marketing World conference, scheduled for October 9-11th in Dallas, TX.





AI Marketing World Announces Startup Pitch Competition

The BizFamous Startup Pitch Competition is set to be a featured highlight of the conference, offering a unique platform for innovative Ai startups to showcase their ideas and gain valuable exposure. Participants will have the opportunity to present their business concepts to a panel of esteemed judges, including industry leaders and experts from various fields.



All the Ai startups will be featured throughout the entire process leading into the event and will have the chance to win various prizes, including access to Peachscore, an equity-free, data driven accelerator. The grand prize will include non-dilutive funding and a vacation experience at a 5-star luxury resort in an exotic location.

"The BizFamous Startup Pitch Competition is more than just a contest; it's a celebration of innovation and entrepreneurship," said ERock Christopher, CEO of BizFamous. "We are excited to partner with Peachscore, one of our portfolio companies, to provide a stage for Ai startups to shine and connect with potential investors and collaborators at the Ai Marketing World event."

The inaugural event is cohosted by industry veterans Austin Armstrong and Scott Simson and is already attracting popular brands like GoHighLevel and Brand Butler. With the emphasis being on the latest Ai developments, Armstrong and Simson have a powerhouse lineup of speakers and sponsors.



"We're planning a world-class conference that will evolve into an experience similar to Web Summit, which gets over 70,000 attendees. That's why we wanted to partner with BizFamous and Peachscore, as they are experts when it comes to startups and investing," said Armstrong. "It's also why we're bringing autonomous delivery carts, humanoid robots, and even Ai dogs to the event... it's going to be epic!"

The event promises to attract a diverse audience, including entrepreneurs, investors, and industry professionals, all eager to witness the next wave of groundbreaking Ai startups. Attendees will have the chance to network, exchange ideas, and explore potential collaborations, making it a must-attend event for anyone involved in the startup ecosystem.

BizFamous, known for its innovative approach and commitment to excellence, continues to lead the way in fostering growth and success across multiple industries, especially artificial intelligence. The Startup Pitch Competition is yet another testament to the company's dedication to supporting emerging Ai talent and driving forward-thinking initiatives.

For more information about the BizFamous Startup Pitch Competition and the Ai Marketing World conference, please visit the official conference website at https://www.aimarketingworld.co.

About BizFamous



We help companies with Money, Media, and Marketing.

