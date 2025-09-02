INVESTOR ALERT: Holzer & Holzer, LLC Reminds Investors of September 19, 2025 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (ANRO) Class Action – Investors With Significant Losses Encouraged to Contact the Firm

ATLANTA, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (“Alto” or the “Company”) (NYSE: ANRO). The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, and in the Company’s Offering Documents, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material adverse information concerning Alto’s business, operations, and prospects, including allegations that: (i) ALTO-100 was less effective in treating MDD than Defendants had led investors to believe; (ii) accordingly, ALTO-100’s clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated; and (iii) as a result, Alto’s business and/or financial prospects were overstated.

If you purchased shares of Alto between February 2, 2024 and October 22, 2024, and experienced a significant loss on that investment, you are encouraged to discuss your legal rights by contacting Corey D. Holzer, Esq. at cholzer@holzerlaw.com, by toll-free telephone at (888) 508-6832, or by visiting the firm’s website at www.holzerlaw.com/case/alto-neuroscience/ for more information.

The deadline to ask the court to be appointed lead plaintiff in the case is September 19, 2025.

