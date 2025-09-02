Deadline Alert: Flywire Corporation (FLYW) Investors Who Lost Money Urged To Contact Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP About Securities Fraud Lawsuit

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP reminds investors of the upcoming September 23, 2025 deadline to file a lead plaintiff motion in the class action filed on behalf of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Flywire Corporation (“Flywire” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FLYW) securities between February 28, 2024 and February 25, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

IF YOU SUFFERED A LOSS ON YOUR FLYWIRE INVESTMENTS, CLICK HERE TO INQUIRE ABOUT POTENTIALLY PURSUING CLAIMS TO RECOVER YOUR LOSS UNDER THE FEDERAL SECURITIES LAWS.

What Happened?

On February 25, 2025, after market hours, Flywire released its fourth quarter 2024 financial results, missing consensus estimates, citing “a complex macro environment with significant headwinds” and stating that the Company’s business in the education sector had significantly deteriorated due to worsening permit- and visa-related headwinds, including “double digit declines in student visa issuance in our big four geographic markets,” with “continued visa policy restrictions” anticipated in 2025. The Company further announced a restructuring plan that included a 10% reduction in its workforce. Additionally, the Company reduced its 2025 guidance.

On this news, Flywire’s stock price fell $6.59, or 37.4%, to close at $11.05 per share on February 26, 2025, thereby injuring investors.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The complaint filed in this class action alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements, as well as failed to disclose material adverse facts about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects. Specifically, Defendants failed to disclose to investors that: (1) the strength and sustainability of Flywire’s revenue growth was overstated; (2) the negative impact that permit- and visa-related restrictions were having and were likely to have on Flywire’s business was understated; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Flywire securities during the Class Period, you may move the Court no later than September 23, 2025 to request appointment as lead plaintiff in this putative class action lawsuit.

Contact Us To Participate or Learn More:

If you wish to learn more about this action, or if you have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact us:

Charles Linehan, Esq.,

Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP,

1925 Century Park East, Suite 2100,

Los Angeles California 90067

Email: shareholders@glancylaw.com

Telephone: 310-201-9150,

Toll-Free: 888-773-9224

Visit our website at www.glancylaw.com.

If you inquire by email, please include your mailing address, telephone number and number of shares purchased.

To be a member of the class action you need not take any action at this time; you may retain counsel of your choice or take no action and remain an absent member of the class action.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

