IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 35 - 2025

 | Source: Ipsen Pharma Ipsen Pharma

Aggregated presentation by day and by market

Statement of transactions in own shares from August 25th to August 29th 2025

Name of the issuerIdentity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier) 		Day of the transactionIdentity code of the financial instrument Total daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average purchase price of the sharesMarket (MIC Code)
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1125/08/2025FR0010259150 300116,2AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1125/08/2025FR0010259150 602116,36478CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1125/08/2025FR0010259150 300116,16733TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1125/08/2025FR0010259150 3 134116,40348XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1126/08/2025FR0010259150 300114,5AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1126/08/2025FR0010259150 600115,2CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1126/08/2025FR0010259150 300116,1TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1126/08/2025FR0010259150 3 077115,57995XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1127/08/2025FR0010259150 300116,9AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1127/08/2025FR0010259150 113116,8CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1127/08/2025FR0010259150 3 400117,35488XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1128/08/2025FR0010259150 600117,9CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1128/08/2025FR0010259150 3 400117,82XPAR
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1129/08/2025FR0010259150 300116,4AQEU
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1129/08/2025FR0010259150 800116,7625CCXE
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1129/08/2025FR0010259150 200116,4TQEX
IPSEN549300M6SGDPB4Z94P1129/08/2025FR0010259150 3 228117,06431XPAR
   TOTAL20 954 116,7608 

Attachment


Attachments

EN_IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 35_2025

Recommended Reading