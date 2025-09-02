IPSEN - Buy-back programme - Art 5 of MAR - Week 35 - 2025

Aggregated presentation by day and by market
Statement of transactions in own shares from August 25th to August 29th 2025
|Name of the issuer
|Identity code of the issuer
(Legal Entity Identifier)
|Day of the transaction
|Identity code of the financial instrument
|Total daily volume (in number of shares)
|Daily weighted average purchase price of the shares
|Market (MIC Code)
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|116,2
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|602
|116,36478
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|116,16733
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|25/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 134
|116,40348
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|114,5
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|600
|115,2
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|116,1
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|26/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 077
|115,57995
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|116,9
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|113
|116,8
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|27/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 400
|117,35488
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|600
|117,9
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|28/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 400
|117,82
|XPAR
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|29/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|300
|116,4
|AQEU
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|29/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|800
|116,7625
|CCXE
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|29/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|200
|116,4
|TQEX
|IPSEN
|549300M6SGDPB4Z94P11
|29/08/2025
|FR0010259150
|3 228
|117,06431
|XPAR
|TOTAL
|20 954
|116,7608
