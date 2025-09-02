Indiana Digital Learning School, Indiana Digital Alternative School Welcome Beech Grove City Schools as Second District Partner

INDIANAPOLIS, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Announced today, Indiana Digital Learning School (INDLS) and Indiana Digital Alternative School (INDAS) launched a new district partnership with Beech Grove City Schools. Starting in the 2025-26 school year, INDLS and INDAS will partner with both Beech Grove City Schools and Union School Corporation to continue its virtual education offerings across Indiana.



As a result of this transition, INDLS and INDAS will partner with two long-standing school corporations to support students’ individualized learning needs. The new partnership will launch in step with existing instructional practices, class schedules, and the full range of academic and social opportunities students and families value at INDLS and INDAS.



“We are committed to providing a reliable, accessible virtual education option for students across Indiana now and into the future,” said Liz Slinger, executive director for INDLS and INDAS. “Beech Grove was a natural fit for collaboration as their team shares this same mission with their thoughtful and innovative approach to delivering high-quality education.”



INDLS is a K12-powered school that offers a cutting-edge curriculum that meets the needs of today’s learners to support career and college readiness. INDAS is a K12-powered school that serves students in grades 9-12 who need an alternative path to earning their high school diploma. Indiana-licensed teachers are experienced in creating an engaging online environment.



"Our commitment has always been to provide an education that meets the individual needs of every child,” said Beech Grove City Schools Superintendent Dr. Laura Hammack. “This partnership is a powerful step forward in fulfilling that promise as it allows us to offer a more personalized learning experience for students in our community and across the state.”



For more information about INDLS and INDAS, please visit indls.k12.com and indas.k12.com.



About Indiana Digital Learning School

Indiana Digital Learning School (INDLS), a K12-powered online program of Beech Grove City Schools and Union School Corporation, provides a full-time, tuition-free education for students in grades K–12. INDLS offers a flexible and supportive learning environment with a curriculum designed to meet diverse student needs, including career readiness programs and individualized instruction. Backed by 25 years of K12’s expertise in online learning, INDLS empowers students to achieve academic success on their own terms. Learn more at indls.k12.com.



About Indiana Digital Alternative School

Indiana Digital Alternative School (INDAS), an online alternative program of Beech Grove City Schools and Union School Corporation, is a full-time online school serving 9-12th grade students. As a K12-powered school, INDAS offers a personalized curriculum with state-certified teachers to provide students with a flexible, high-quality education. For 25 years, K12, a Stride, Inc. portfolio brand, has been the nation’s leading provider of online education programs. Powered by this expertise, INDAS offers students the support they need to succeed. Learn more at inda.k12.com.