K3 Holdings Seeks Proposals to Apply Emerging Technology to Affordable Housing Management

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K3 Holdings, a Los Angeles-based affordable housing investment and management firm, announced today a Request for Proposals (RFP) seeking technology partners to enhance operations, sustainability, and resident experience across its portfolio of thousands of multifamily units.

Through the RFP, K3 is inviting technology companies to demonstrate how their solutions can improve property management, streamline resident services, optimize energy and water use, and provide data-driven insights to strengthen portfolio performance. Areas of interest include property operations and management, sustainability tools, tenant experience platforms, and financial and asset management technologies.

“At K3 Holdings, we believe technology is key to creating more efficient, sustainable housing that creates the best possible tenant experience,” said Nathan Kadisha, founder and principal of K3 Holdings. “This RFP is an opportunity to partner with innovators who share that vision and can help us advance our mission of addressing Los Angeles’s housing affordability crisis.”

Proposals are due by October 1, 2025. Interested vendors can view the full RFP at K3holdings.com/RFP.

About K3 Holdings: K3 Holdings is a Los Angeles-based real estate investment and management firm with a portfolio of thousands of multifamily units across the city. Founded in 2016 and managed by Nathan and Michael Kadisha, K3 is dedicated to addressing Los Angeles’ housing affordability crisis, pursuing public-private partnerships, and leveraging emerging technology to achieve operational excellence. K3 is committed to fostering strong, vibrant communities where residents feel a sense of pride and belonging.

Contact: Noah Sachartoff

noahs@miller-ink.com