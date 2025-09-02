Hampton Securities Limited Announces closing of Upsized $3 Million LIFE Private Placement Financing of Glenstar Minerals Inc. (CSE:GSTR)

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

TORONTO, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hampton Securities Limited ("Hampton” or the “Agent”) is pleased to announce the closing of a commercially reasonable efforts private placement of 4,500,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.68 per Unit (the "Offering") of Glenstar Minerals Inc. (CSE:GSTR) ("Glenstar" or the “Company”). Hampton elected to exercise its over-allotment option to purchase an additional 622,235 Units at a price of $0.68 per Unit for total proceeds of $423,119.80. After taking into account the over-allotment option exercise, the Company issued 5,122,235 Units for total gross proceeds of $3,483,119.80.

Each Unit consists of one (1) common share of the Company (a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"), with each Warrant exercisable to purchase one (1) additional Common Share (a "Warrant Share") at a price of $0.85 per Warrant Share until August 26, 2027.

Pursuant to the agency agreement dated August 26, 2025, Glenstar paid to the Agent a cash commission equal to 7% of the proceeds and granted the Agent and its sub-agents non-transferable warrants entitling the Agent and its sub-agents to purchase a total of 358,556 Common Shares at a price of $0.68 per Common Share until August 26, 2027.

The Units were offered pursuant to Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption on a private placement basis pursuant to relevant prospectus and registration exemptions in accordance with applicable laws. The securities issued under the Offering are not subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for drilling at the Green Monster Property, trenching at the Wild Horse Property, additional exploration activities at both the Green Monster Property and the Wild Horse Property, and for general and administrative expenses and working capital purposes, as is further described in the amended and restated offering document related to the Offering.

About Hampton Securities Limited

Hampton Securities Limited (“HSL”) is a full-service Investment Dealer based in Toronto. HSL is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, institutional services and capital markets activities where it provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on recognized securities exchanges in Canada and abroad.

HSL is regulated by CIRO and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario, and Quebec. In addition, the Company, through HSL, provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on recognized securities exchanges in Canada and abroad and HSL’s Corporate Finance Group provides early stage, growing companies the capital, they need to create value for investors. HSL continues to develop its Wealth Management, Advisory Team and Principal-Agent programs which offers to the industry’s most experienced wealth managers a unique and flexible operating platform that provides additional freedom, financial support, and tax effectiveness as they build and manage their professional practice.

Hampton Securities Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hampton Financial Corporation (TSXV:HFC).

For more information, please contact:

Dave Rice

Head of Institutional Sales and Trading

Hampton Securities Limited

(416) 862-8679

Andrew Deeb

Managing Director – Investment Banking

Hampton Securities Limited

(416) 862-8686

The TSXV has in no way approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

No securities regulatory authority has either approved or disapproved of the contents of this press release. This press release does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to buy or sell any securities in the United States or any other jurisdiction outside of Canada. The securities being offered have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act”), or the securities laws of any state of the United States and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to a U.S. person absent registration or pursuant to an available exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. There will be no public offering of securities in the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which may include, but are not limited to, information and statements regarding or inferring the future business, operations, financial performance, prospects, and other plans, intentions, expectations, estimates, and beliefs of the Company. All statements other than statements of present or historical fact are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of words such as “should”, “hopeful”, “recovery”, “anticipate”, “achieve”, “could”, “believe”, “plan”, “intend”, “objective”, “continuous”, “ongoing”, “estimate”, “outlook”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project” or similar words, including negatives thereof, suggesting future outcomes.

Forward-looking statements involve and are subject to assumptions and known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors beyond the Company’s ability to predict or control which may cause actual events, results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future events, results, performance, and achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements herein. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance. Although the Company believes that any forward-looking statements herein are reasonable, in light of the use of assumptions and the significant risks and uncertainties inherent in such statements, there can be no assurance that any such forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate. Actual results may vary, and vary materially, from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements herein. Accordingly, readers are advised to rely on their own evaluation of the risks and uncertainties inherent in forward-looking statements herein and should not place undue reliance upon such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements herein are qualified by this cautionary statement. Any forward-looking statements herein are made only as of the date hereof, and except as required by applicable laws, the Company assumes no obligation and disclaims any intention to update or revise any forward-looking statements herein or to update the reasons that actual events or results could or do differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable laws.