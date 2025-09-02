Setel Launches “Setel je! Sekali tekan, semua jalan” Campaign to Bring Malaysians Closer to Digital Convenience

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia , Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Setel Ventures Sdn. Bhd. (Setel), Malaysia’s homegrown digital convenience platform, today announced the launch of its new nationwide brand campaign, “Setel je! Sekali tekan, semua jalan.” The campaign connects a beloved Malaysian phrase with innovative technology to encourage digital adoption and simplify everyday tasks such as fuelling, payments, parking, shopping, and rewards.





Connecting a beloved Malaysian phrase with homegrown innovation and technology to inspire digital adoption

Setel je! A phrase so Malaysian, we all know what it means when something needs to get done quickly and effortlessly. Now, Setel Ventures Sdn Bhd (Setel) is transforming this everyday expression into a powerful symbol of digital convenience with its new nationwide brand campaign, “Setel je! Sekali tekan, semua jalan.”

This campaign celebrates the uniquely Malaysian spirit by combining a beloved phrase with cutting-edge, homegrown technology designed to simplify everyday life. Whether it’s fueling up, paying for parking, shopping, renewing road tax, or earning rewards, Setel’s app makes these daily tasks faster, easier, and more seamless, bringing Malaysians closer to the convenience of a digital lifestyle.

Since its launch, Setel has championed Malaysia’s vision for a cashless society by providing access at over 1,000 PETRONAS stations and more than 2.6 million merchants nationwide. Over 9 million Malaysians have embraced the app, proving how digital transactions can be secure, convenient, and widely accessible.

What started as Malaysia’s first fuelling solution has evolved into a full mobility platform tailored for local needs. Built by future-ready young Malaysians known as Setelnators, the app continues to adapt. Growing from One-tap Fuelling (the only feature of its kind in the country) to an intuitive experience encompassing payments, parking, retail, rewards and more, Setel continues to innovate. To ensure inclusivity, Setel Lite was developed for users with older Android smartphones and limited storage, demonstrating a commitment to digital adoption for all.

Abdullah Ayman Awaluddin, Chief Executive Officer of Setel, said, “Setel was created to deliver a seamless, on-demand fuelling experience, the first of its kind in Malaysia. Over time, 'Setel' has become part of our everyday language, symbolising how things get done. With this campaign, we are turning that spirit into real, tech-powered experiences that reflect how Malaysians live. Whether it’s fuelling, paying, or moving, Setel makes it simple. We are also encouraging users to verify their accounts to unlock more features, security, and rewards as we continue driving digital adoption and supporting a cashless Malaysia.”

To bring this campaign to life, Setel is hitting the road with its “Jom Setel je!” roadshow across Klang Valley, Penang, Melaka, Kuantan, Sabah, and Sarawak. Activities include interactive sessions with the team and popular KOLs, exclusive rewards, and a special collaboration with a local football club to engage fans. These events aim to unite Malaysians through technology and shared experiences.

Amplifying the campaign, a lively brand video and catchy jingle highlight how “Setel” resonates in everyday conversations, showcasing local culture alongside modern technology like AI. Malaysians are also invited to join a social media challenge featuring the jingle for a chance to win eWallet credit.

New users can enjoy RM5 cashback by downloading the app, registering with code c-5etel, and fuelling a minimum accumulated total of RM20 at any PETRONAS station from 15 August - 31 December 2025. Terms and conditions apply. Continuing transactions during the campaign also opens opportunities to win cash prizes, proving that when Malaysians want to get things done, they simply Setel je!

Follow the latest updates on Setel’s social media channels and join the journey towards a more convenient, digital Malaysia.

Want to refuel? So easy!

About Setel Ventures Sdn. Bhd. (Setel)



Launched in July 2018, Setel is a mobile platform that enhances convenience for Malaysian motorists with features like One-tap Fuelling, parking, EV charging, insurance, and more. In 2022, it introduced Setel Lite, a more inclusive version designed for slower internet and older Android devices, and now lets users apply for petrol credit cards in-app. Download Setel for free or learn more at https://www.setel.com.

