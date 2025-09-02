BullZilla Presale Surpasses 12 Billion Tokens Sold; FLOKI and Dogwifhat Continue to Strengthen Market Presence

LONDON, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BullZilla ($BZIL) is roaring at the center of attention, with a presale that has already broken records and ignited one of the most hyped launches of the year. Meanwhile, established meme coins like FLOKI and Dogwifhat (WIF) are showing strong resilience with their latest figures, proving that this space is as dynamic as ever. For anyone scanning the horizon for the 100x meme coin, this trio offers a fascinating comparison between raw new hype and sustained market presence.



The presale explosion of Bull Zilla demonstrates the rapid influx of capital into the meme coin market. In contrast, FLOKI and Dogwifhat highlight how community-backed projects can sustain momentum with consistent trading activity. Whether you’re chasing the next 100x meme coin or seeking stability in proven tokens, the debate over the 100x meme coin is heating up fast.

BullZilla ($BZIL): Presale Sells Over 12BN Tokens in 48 Hours

The BullZilla $BZIL Presale is nothing short of a phenomenon. Within just a couple of minutes after launch, over 1 billion $BZIL tokens were sold. In 50 minutes, it raised $10,000. Within two hours, 2 billion tokens were gone, and by the 4-hour mark, the figure jumped to 3 billion. The first 24 hours sealed the deal with over 7 billion tokens sold and more than $39,000 raised. Few presales in meme coin history can boast this level of momentum, cementing BullZilla’s place among the 100x meme coin.





At its live presale price of $0.00000575, BullZilla positions itself not only as one of the most affordable but also one of the most potentially explosive meme coins in 2025. It employs unique mechanics like the Roar Burn, where tokens are permanently destroyed as story chapters unfold, and the Roarblood Vault, which rewards investors with bonuses and referral incentives. These features create cultural moments, not just technical milestones, fueling hype in ways Dogecoin or Shiba Inu never attempted.

BullZilla’s presale has now progressed to Stage 1, phase 2, with the token price rising to $0.00001242, up from the initial $0.00000575. This increase comes after an astonishing 12.8 billion $BZIL tokens sold and $73,625 raised during the opening stages. The rapid token sales and growing investor interest underscore the strong momentum and excitement surrounding BullZilla, making this stage a crucial entry point for new participants looking to capitalize on the ongoing presale surge.

Investing $5,000 in BullZilla at the current Stage, price would secure approximately 402,576,490 $BZIL tokens. If the token reaches its anticipated launch value of $0.00527141, this investment could potentially grow to about $2,122,145.73, offering substantial upside for early buyers. Even if the token achieves only half of its projected value, the ROI remains impressive, emphasizing the potential gains of participating in a presale that continues to break records and attract widespread attention.

FLOKI (FLOKI) is Going Strong at $0.00009509

FLOKI has proven that cultural branding combined with a strong market presence makes it a standout contender among the 100x meme coins. At a current price of $0.00009509, with a 24-hour trading volume of $41,924,587, FLOKI has maintained steady upward momentum, registering a 0.52% increase over the past day. This growth demonstrates that FLOKI’s appeal extends beyond hype; it thrives on a loyal, expanding community.

Compared to newer entrants like BullZilla, FLOKI represents the resilience of established meme coins. It already has a robust ecosystem built around NFTs, DeFi utilities, and a strong identity as a “people’s coin.” While it may not promise the astronomical gains of a presale, its established credibility makes it a crucial part of the discussion on the 100x meme coin for 2025.

Dogwifhat (WIF) Shows Resilience in the last 24 Hours

Dogwifhat has emerged as one of the strongest contenders in the meme coin sector, with its latest figures showing a price of $0.8079 and a 24-hour trading volume of $93,098,684. It has recorded a 0.27% increase over the past 24 hours, signaling steady bullish momentum. With such liquidity and trading activity, Dogwifhat positions itself among the 100x meme coins for investors who want exposure to established meme coins with consistent market action.

The strength of Dogwifhat lies in its unique branding appeal and the meme’s virality, which fuels ongoing demand. Unlike presale tokens, Dogwifhat already enjoys massive market visibility and has proven itself capable of sustaining price floors even during turbulent periods.

For many, Dogwifhat serves as a safer entry point compared to chasing the next 100x meme coin. Its consistent trading volume suggests that whales and retail investors alike view it as a long-term play in the meme coin sector. This positions it uniquely within the hierarchy of the 100x meme coin, especially for those who value liquidity and sustained presence.





Conclusion:

So, which projects truly rank among the 100x meme coin in 2025? The answer depends on your appetite for risk and the reward you seek. Bull Zilla, with its explosive presale and innovative mechanics, appears to be the next 1000x opportunity for BullZilla, offering a chance for staggering returns if its projections materialize. Meanwhile, FLOKI offers resilience backed by a passionate community, while Dogwifhat delivers liquidity and consistent market performance.

The meme coin space thrives on both hype and sustainability. BullZilla proves that the hype is alive and well, while FLOKI and Dogwifhat demonstrate that meme culture can sustain substantial trading volumes. Together, these three tokens represent the diversity of strategies available to investors searching for the 100x meme coin.





For More Information:

BZIL Official Website

Join BZIL Telegram Channel

Follow BZIL on X (Formerly Twitter)

Contact details:

Support@bullzilla.com



Disclaimer: This content is provided by Bullzilla. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article. This content is for informational purposes only and should not be considered financial, investment, or trading advice.Investing in crypto and mining-related opportunities involves significant risks, including the potential loss of capital. It is possible to lose all your capital. These products may not be suitable for everyone, and you should ensure that you understand the risks involved. Seek independent advice if necessary. Speculate only with funds that you can afford to lose. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions. However, due to the inherently speculative nature of the blockchain sector—including cryptocurrency, NFTs, and mining—complete accuracy cannot always be guaranteed.Neither the media platform nor the publisher shall be held responsible for any fraudulent activities, misrepresentations, or financial losses arising from the content of this press release. In the event of any legal claims or charges against this article, we accept no liability or responsibility.Globenewswire does not endorse any content on this page.

Legal Disclaimer: This media platform provides the content of this article on an "as-is" basis, without any warranties or representations of any kind, express or implied. We assume no responsibility for any inaccuracies, errors, or omissions. We do not assume any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information presented herein. Any concerns, complaints, or copyright issues related to this article should be directed to the content provider mentioned above.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7a9d602d-4bb9-4d1a-b87a-56ec3db8912a

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cd853eb8-4a64-44b3-9beb-c0ca529e3555

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6e79e43-aa97-4a61-8d54-d6351ed827d0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/37136789-1d47-4c5e-80c4-ae9e22fdc9a6