CYBER HORNET ETFs Changes Nasdaq Ticker to BBB for its S&P 500® and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC, a pioneer in blending traditional and digital assets, today announced that its S&P 500® and Bitcoin 75/25 Strategy ETF will change its Nasdaq ticker symbol from ZZZ to BBB, effective September 2, 2025. The ETF, which allocates 75% to the S&P 500® Index and 25% to Bitcoin futures, delivered a 39% return in 2024, ranking in the top 2% of Morningstar’s Large-Blend category among all 1,386 funds.*

Financial Advisors and Retail Investors can purchase BBB through major brokerages like Charles Schwab, Vanguard, E*TRADE, Fidelity, and Robinhood, to name a few. To invest now, visit https://cyberhornetetfs.com/?buy-Cyber-Hornet

“We’re excited to rebrand as BBB, reflecting our commitment to bridging Financial Advisors and Retail investors to Digital Assets,” said Michael G. Willis, CEO and Co-Founder. “This ETF offers a balanced approach for the $30T Advisor market and the $90T Millennial wealth transfer.”

The performance data quoted represents past performance. Past performance does not guarantee future results. The investment return and principal value of an investment will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when sold or redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost and current performance may be lower or higher than the performance quoted. Performance current to the most recent month-end can be obtained by calling 1.844.BTC.ETFs (1-844-282-3837) or visit https://www.CyberHornetETFs.com.

About CYBER HORNET ETFs

CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC provides SEC-regulated ETFs combining S&P 500® stability with digital asset growth, targeting 300,000 Financial Advisors and Millennial investors. Led by Co-Founders Michael G. Willis and Todd Johnson, the firm aims to Bridge Traditional Assets to Digital Assets. Learn more at https://www.CyberHornetETFs.com.

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call 1.844.BTC.ETFs (1.844.282.3837) or visit our website at www.CyberHornetETFs.com. Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.

The Fund does not invest directly in bitcoin or other digital assets, nor does it maintain direct exposure to “spot” bitcoin. Investors seeking direct exposure to the price of bitcoin should consider an investment other than the Fund.

Bitcoin and Bitcoin futures contracts are relatively new investments. They are subject to unique and substantial risks, and historically, have been subject to significant price volatility. The value of an investment in the Fund could decline significantly and without warning. You should be prepared to lose the entirety of the Bitcoin component of your investment in the Fund. The performance of Bitcoin futures contracts and therefore the performance of the Fund may differ significantly from the performance of Bitcoin.

Liquidity Risk: Liquidity risk is the risk that the Fund might not be able to sell an investment without significantly changing the value of the investment on the Fund’s books. Liquidity risk can be elevated by market disruptions or volatility, and during these periods, it may be difficult or impossible for the Fund to buy or sell an investment, including in Bitcoin Futures, at a desired price. Derivatives Risk: The Fund’s use of derivatives (in the form of Bitcoin Futures) presents risks different than investing directly in traditional securities. Using derivatives can lead to losses because of adverse movements in the price or value of the underlying reference asset, which may be magnified by features of the derivatives.

BBB is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC

*Source: Morningstar.com as of 12/31/24. ZZZ Fund Inception Date: 12/27/2023

https://www.morningstar.com/etfs/xnas/zzz/performance

Category: Large Blend | Index: Morningstar US LM TR USD. Performance data shown represents past performance and is no guarantee of, and not necessarily indicative of future results. Total return and value will vary and you may have a gain or loss when shares are sold. Current performance may be lower or higher than quoted. Returns include changes in share price and reinvestment of dividends and capital gains, if any. For Standardized Performance and for current holdings, go to CYBER HORNET ETFs (www.CyberHornetETFs.com). Holdings are subject to change.

Morningstar Rankings represent a fund’s total return percentile rank relative to all funds that have the same Morningstar Category. The highest percentile is 1 and the lowest is 100. It is based on Morningstar total return, which includes both income, capital gains or losses and is not adjusted for sales charges or redemption fees. Past performance does not guarantee future results.