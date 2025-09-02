What is Wave Season for Cruises? CamJon Travel Announces New Guide on the Black Friday for Cruises

Babcock Ranch, FL, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As travelers gear up for the biggest cruise deals of the year, CamJon Travel has unveiled a new guide explaining What is Wave Season for Cruises?—the cruise industry’s version of Black Friday. Designed to help vacationers navigate exclusive discounts, perks, and limited-time offers, the guide sheds light on why this annual period is the prime time to book a dream cruise. A summary of the guide is below and interested parties can view the full guide to Wave Season on the CamJon Travel website.





Gold Tier First Mate Cameron DeJong has been sailing Virgin Voyages since their launch in 2021.

Understanding the Wave Season (also known as Cruise Black Friday) Phenomenon

In the travel industry, few events rival the excitement of Wave Season, the cruise sector's annual sales extravaganza. This period, often compared to Black Friday or Cyber Monday, is when cruise lines unveil their most enticing offers, creating a surge in bookings that sets the tone for the year. For Virgin Voyages enthusiasts, understanding and navigating this season is crucial to securing the best deals.

CamJon Travel, a leading consultancy specializing in Virgin Voyages, offers unparalleled expertise during this pivotal time. With their Gold Tier First Mate status, they provide clients with insider knowledge and strategic planning to maximize value and ensure a seamless booking experience.

What to Expect for 2026

The 2026 Wave Season promises to be bold and rewarding. Based on past trends, Virgin Voyages is expected to offer significant discounts, particularly the popular "X% Off the Second Sailor" promotion. Additional perks, such as bonus Bar Tab or Sailor Loot, are anticipated, enhancing the overall value for travelers.

CamJon Travel predicts that the first wave of offers will appear as early as December 2025, rewarding those who are prepared to act swiftly. Their proactive approach ensures clients are ready to seize these opportunities as soon as they arise.

The CamJon Advantage

Booking during Wave Season can be overwhelming, but CamJon Travel simplifies the process. Their expertise in Virgin Voyages' offerings allows them to craft personalized itineraries that align with clients' preferences and budgets. By monitoring pricing and promotions, they ensure clients receive the best possible deals, even after booking.

"Navigating Wave Season is like steering a ship through a storm. Our role is to provide clarity and direction, ensuring our clients enjoy a smooth and rewarding journey," says Cameron DeJong, CEO of CamJon Travel.

CamJon Travel's commitment to excellence is reflected in their clients' satisfaction. Their strategic planning and advocacy transform the booking process into a stress-free experience, allowing travelers to focus on the excitement of their upcoming voyage.

Conclusion: Prepare for an Unforgettable Journey

As Wave Season 2026 approaches, CamJon Travel stands ready to guide travelers through the complexities of securing the best Virgin Voyages deals. With their expert insights and personalized service, clients can look forward to an unforgettable sailing adventure.

Frequently Asked Questions About Wave Season

What exactly is Cruise Wave Season?

Wave Season is the cruise industry’s annual, unofficial blowout sale, typically running from January through March. During this period, cruise lines release their most aggressive and value-packed promotions to fill their ships for the year ahead.

When does Virgin Voyages Wave Season typically start?

While Wave Season traditionally runs from January to March, Virgin Voyages often starts its best offers earlier. Experts predict the 2026 Wave Season offers could launch in December 2025, if not sooner, rewarding those who pay attention before the general public.

What kind of Virgin Voyages deals can I expect during Wave Season 2026?

Based on past patterns and Virgin Voyages’ philosophy, expect bold offers, likely featuring a significant ‘X% off the second sailor’ discount. Value-adds like bonus Bar Tab or Sailor Loot are also anticipated, especially for longer or more premium itineraries.

Why should I use a travel agent like CamJon Travel to book my Virgin Voyage during Wave Season?

Wave Season is competitive and complex, with the best cabins selling out quickly and promotions being intricate. An expert travel agent, or ‘Voyage Architect’ like CamJon Travel, helps you navigate deals, understand fine print, stack offers for the best value, and secure your preferred voyage without stress or mistakes. They also proactively monitor for better deals even after you’ve booked.

What makes CamJon Travel an expert in Virgin Voyages?

CamJon Travel is led by Cameron DeJong, a Gold Tier First Mate with Virgin Voyages, a recognition for their most knowledgeable agents. He is also a Certified Travel Associate (CTA) and CLIA member, possessing an unparalleled, firsthand understanding of every Virgin Voyages ship, itinerary, and strategy since the brand’s inaugural voyage in 2021.

How can CamJon Travel help me prepare for the 2026 Virgin Voyages Wave Season?

CamJon Travel works with you *before* the sale to create a ‘blueprint’ based on your travel style, ideal itineraries, and budget. This allows them to execute a pre-planned strategy to lock in your perfect voyage the moment the best offers drop, ensuring you don’t miss out.

What was the 2025 Virgin Voyages Wave Season offer like?

The 2025 Wave Season for Virgin Voyages featured a blockbuster deal offering 80% off the second sailor, plus up to $300 in free drinks in the form of a Bar Tab. This demonstrated their commitment to providing unparalleled value.

Does it cost extra to book my Virgin Voyage through CamJon Travel?

When you book your Virgin Voyage with CamJon Travel, you are added to their VIP list and receive comprehensive support. Their service is integrated into the booking process, ensuring you receive expert assistance and advocacy throughout your journey.

How do I ensure I get the best Virgin Voyages deal during Wave Season?

To secure the best deals, do not wait until January 1st; be ready to act as early as December 2025. Partnering with an expert like CamJon Travel allows you to plan your voyage in advance and execute a strategy the moment the best deals become available, as top itineraries sell out quickly.

What if I’ve already started planning my Virgin Voyage, can CamJon Travel still help?

Yes, CamJon Travel is dedicated to helping sailors at any stage of their planning. They encourage you to contact them, as they are ‘here for you, always!’ to provide support and ensure a smoother process for your Virgin Voyage.

About CamJon Travel



CamJon Travel is a dedicated travel consultancy focused solely on Virgin Voyages cruises. We leverage our extensive firsthand experience and Gold Tier First Mate status to provide clients with unmatched expertise, personalized itineraries, and exclusive access to promotions and benefits, ensuring a superior and unforgettable sailing adventure.

