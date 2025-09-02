EcoBrightFuture, Inc. Announces Its Strategic Rebranding with a New Corporate Name, Universal Token, and Appoints Alexander Borodich as Chairman; Updates the Operations of Its Wholly Owned Subsidiary, United Digital Gold Trading FZCO DMCC

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EcoBrightFuture Inc. (OTC: EBFI) (“Company”) announces a significant milestone in its transformation by changing its corporate name and rebranding itself as Universal Token - universaltoken.com, reflecting its commitment to becoming a global leader in tokenization and digital banking. The Company has filed a Form PRE-14C with the Securities and Exchange Commission and will file a Form DEF-14C upon completion and approval of the name and symbol change from FINRA.

As part of this transition, the Company has appointed Alexander Borodich, founder of Universa Blockchain, as Chairman of the Board. Mr. Borodich is widely recognized as one of the pioneers of blockchain tokenization, with a track record of building infrastructure for governments, banks, and financial institutions worldwide. His leadership will guide Universal Token’s expansion from El Salvador to Sri Lanka, advancing its mission to deliver secure, compliant, and accessible digital finance solutions.

In a parallel development, Universal Token’s wholly owned subsidiary, United Digital Gold Trading FZCO DMCC, is a licensed entity in the United Arab Emirates specializing in digital gold operations. This provides the Company with a regulated foundation for its upcoming Digital Gold Trading Platform, which will open in beta access within weeks. The platform combines physical gold reserves with Universa Blockchain’s high-performance infrastructure, enabling instant payments, global transfers, and digital asset-backed savings.

“This rebranding and name change to Universal Token signals our next chapter — scaling from a digital asset innovator to a full-fledged financial ecosystem,” said Alexander Borodich, Chairman of the Board and Founder of Universa Blockchain. “By uniting physical gold with blockchain rails, we are delivering a universal, trusted layer for the future of banking.”

“Our ownership of United Digital Gold Trading unlocks a unique position in the UAE — one of the world’s most dynamic hubs for digital assets and commodities,” added Alexander Borodich. “This is not just an expansion of our product line, but a foundation for a new class of compliant, asset-backed digital services.”

Universal Token has recently announced strategic integrations, including Goldex ATM networks and streaming infrastructure with Aurora Group in Indonesia.

With the Universal Token rebrand, the Company is reinforcing its positioning as the global gateway to tokenized finance — combining regulatory compliance, cutting-edge blockchain technology, and strategic partnerships across regions.

About Universal Token:

Universal Token (OTC: EBFI) is a public company at the forefront of digital finance and tokenization. With global operations spanning El Salvador, the UAE, Indonesia, and Sri Lanka, the Company provides infrastructure for tokenized assets, digital banking, and gold-backed financial products. By bridging traditional finance and blockchain, Universal Token empowers individuals, institutions, and governments to participate in the new era of capital - universaltoken.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT:

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, this press release's statements are forward-looking. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate," or "continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Additionally, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions as of the date of this document. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

Media Contact:

Universal Token

George Athanasiadis, CEO

+1 727-692-3348

info@universaltoken.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/54d335ec-beeb-45d4-b53e-4f61c6c69c6c



