Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Semler Scientific, Inc. (SMLR)

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Semler Scientific, Inc. (“Semler Scientific” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SMLR) securities between March 10, 2021 and April 15, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Semler Scientific did not disclose a material investigation by the United States Department of Justice into violations of the False Claims Act, while discussing possible violations of the False Claims Act (and aggressive DOJ enforcement thereof) in hypothetical terms; and (2) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and/or misleading at all relevant times.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Semler Scientific should contact the Firm prior to the October 28, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

