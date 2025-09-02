Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Dow Inc. (DOW)

NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a securities class action lawsuit has been filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Michigan on behalf of all persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired Dow Inc. (“Dow” or the “Company”) (NYSE: DOW) securities between January 30, 2025 and July 23, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) Dow’s ability to mitigate macroeconomic and tariff-related headwinds, as well as to maintain the financial flexibility needed to support its lucrative dividend, was overstated; (ii) the true scope and severity of the foregoing headwinds’ negative impacts on Dow’s business and financial condition was understated, particularly with respect to competitive and pricing pressures, softening global sales and demand for the Company’s products, and an oversupply of products in the Company’s global markets; and (iii) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

The Complaint alleges that on June 23, 2025, BMO Capital (“BMO”) downgraded its recommendation on Dow to “Underperform” from “Market Perform” while also cutting its price target (“PT”) on the Company’s stock to $22.00 per share from $29.00 per share, citing sustained weakness across key end markets and mounting pressure on the Company’s dividend.

On this news, Dow’s stock price fell $0.89 per share, or 3.21%, to close at $26.87 per share on June 23, 2025.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Dow should contact the Firm prior to the October 28, 2025 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com .