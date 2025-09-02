Notice regarding supplemented Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB unaudited financial information for the six months of 2025

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB submits Unaudited Interim Financial Statements for the 6-month period ended 30 June 2025, prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union.

Enclosed:

Interim Financial Statements of Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union for the 6-month period ended 30 June 2025 (unaudited).





Supplement

Alongside the previously published financial statements for the first half of 2025, the statements of responsible persons are additionally provided. This supplement does not change the content of the financial statements.



Contact person:

Vaidas Daktariunas

Valstybės investicinis kapitalas UAB, Chief Executive Officer

Phone: +370 618 29216

E-mail: info@vika.lt

Attachments