Western Computer Earns Prestigious Microsoft Inner Circle Membership for 2025/2026

OXNARD, Calif., Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Western Computer, a leading provider of Microsoft Dynamics 365 Cloud ERP, CRM, and AI-powered business solutions, is proud to announce its selection to the 2025/2026 Inner Circle for Microsoft AI Business Solutions. This elite recognition is reserved for the top 1% of Microsoft AI Business Solutions partners worldwide, honoring partners that consistently deliver exceptional performance, customer satisfaction, and innovation on Microsoft technologies.

This marks the second consecutive year Western Computer has been named to Microsoft’s Inner Circle, underscoring its unwavering commitment to excellence and customer care for companies within the distribution, manufacturing, wine & spirits industries and other specialized industries.

Earlier this year, Western Computer joined forces with Solution Systems, Inc. (SSI), a recognized Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central and Modern Work partner, further expanding its depth of expertise and reach across North America. This strategic merger expands Western Computer’s capabilities to include Microsoft 365 and Modern Work solutions—empowering clients with secure collaboration, productivity, and cloud-based workplace transformation tools.

“We are proud to be recognized as a member of Microsoft’s Inner Circle for the second year in a row,” said Kristen Sage, CEO of Western Computer. “Our recent merger with Solution Systems strengthens our ability to serve our customers with the depth and scale they need, while maintaining our hyper-focus on customer care and providing a true white-glove experience. This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our team and our commitment to helping clients modernize and grow with Microsoft technology.”

As an Inner Circle member, Western Computer will gain exclusive access to Microsoft’s senior executives, strategic insights, and early adoption programs, allowing the company to deliver even more innovative solutions and tailored experiences for its clients.

The recognition highlights Western Computer’s leadership in:

Cloud ERP Modernization: Migrating customers from legacy systems such as Dynamics NAV and Dynamics GP to Dynamics 365 Business Central and Finance & Supply Chain Management.

AI-Driven Innovation: Embedding Microsoft Copilot and advanced AI capabilities across implementations to drive efficiency, automation, and smarter decision-making.

Customer-Centric Methodology: Delivering a white-glove approach through Managed Support Services, proactive consulting, and long-term partnerships.

Modern Work Enablement: Delivering Microsoft 365-powered workplace transformation through enhanced collaboration, security, and productivity tools—now strengthened by the SSI merger.

About Western Computer

Western Computer is a Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP) founded in 1987 to empower and enable businesses. Specializing in Microsoft Dynamics 365, Power Platform, Modern Work, and AI-drive business solutions, services, and support, our 180+ senior-level experts deliver industry-leading consulting services across North America. With more than 35 years of ERP and business application experience—and more than 1,750 successful implementations—we deliver solutions to meet the unique needs of specialized industries and companies of all sizes.

For the third consecutive year, Western Computer has been named a finalist of the Microsoft Dynamics 365 Business Central Partner of the Year awards. Learn more at https://www.westerncomputer.com/ or call (805) 581-5020.