Notre Dame de Namur University Announces the Promotion of Kurt Allen to Vice President for Enrollment, Marketing and Communications

Belmont, CA, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) announced today the promotion of Kurt Allen to Vice President for Enrollment, Marketing and Communications. In his expanded role, Allen will oversee a newly unified division that integrates Enrollment, Financial Aid, Marketing and Communications, further aligning the university’s strategic priorities to strengthen enrollment growth, expand affordability, and deepen engagement with students and the community.

Since joining NDNU in 2022, Allen has led transformative initiatives that rebuilt NDNU’s brand identity, public sentiment, and established marketing strategies resulting in consistent year-over-year enrollment growth of more than 35 percent. His leadership has been instrumental in advancing the university’s mission and positioning NDNU for long-term success.

“This integrated approach brings together three critical areas of the university to better serve our students and ensure that NDNU continues to thrive,” said Beth Martin, PhD, President of NDNU. “Kurt’s vision and leadership have already had a tremendous impact, and his expanded role will allow us to further strengthen our enrollment strategies, broaden access through financial aid, and build on our momentum for the future.”

Prior to joining NDNU, Allen spent more than 25 years in senior leadership roles across global banking, financial services, and multi-media corporations, where he oversaw sales, marketing, communications, public relations, brand strategy, and customer experience. His breadth of experience continues to shape NDNU’s innovative approach to enrollment and student engagement.

“I am honored to take on this expanded role and continue building on NDNU’s incredible progress,” said Kurt Allen, Vice President for Enrollment, Marketing and Communications. “By bringing Enrollment, Financial Aid, Marketing and Communications together, we are creating a stronger, more integrated approach that will not only support enrollment growth but also ensure that NDNU remains accessible and affordable to the diverse learners we serve.”

Allen will continue to serve as a member of the President’s Cabinet, working closely with university leadership to advance NDNU’s mission of preparing students to lead with purpose and integrity.

About Notre Dame de Namur University

Notre Dame de Namur University (NDNU) is a Catholic, not-for-profit, coeducational institution serving adult learners from diverse backgrounds. Established in 1851 by the Sisters of Notre Dame de Namur, NDNU is the third-oldest college in California and the first authorized to grant women a baccalaureate degree. The university is WSCUC accredited and offers master’s degrees in business, education, and psychology, undergraduate degree completion programs in business administration and psychology, along with teacher credential programs. NDNU maintains a strong commitment to academic excellence, social justice, and community engagement. For more information, visit www.ndnu.edu