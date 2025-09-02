Conkrite Capital Positions Zanzibar as “The Hidden Monaco of the Indian Ocean”

TORONTO and NEW YORK, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conkrite Capital, a global management and strategy firm, today announced its positioning of Zanzibar as the next luxury frontier for high-net-worth investors and elite travelers. Branded as “The Hidden Monaco of the Indian Ocean”, the island is being reframed as a private, high-prestige enclave bridging Gulf capital, Eastern European wealth, and the UK elite.

The announcement follows the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar’s historic $10 billion investment partnership with Al Mansour Holding of Qatar, underscoring growing Gulf interest in the island’s blue economy, luxury tourism, energy, and infrastructure projects.

“The world is only just beginning to recognize Zanzibar’s potential,” said Nicolas W. Del Valle, CEO of Conkrite Capital Group. “For those with foresight, this is a once-in-a-generation opportunity, the chance to enter early into a market that will soon stand alongside Monaco, Dubai, and the Maldives as a global symbol of prestige.”

Conkrite Capital will serve as the strategic gateway for Gulf, Eastern European, and British investors, providing:

Investor readiness services to align projects with Zanzibar Investment Promotion Authority (ZIPA) requirements.

Strategic partnerships linking Gulf-backed capital with high-end property, resort, and eco-infrastructure development.

Exclusive access opportunities for discerning investors seeking to secure their place in Zanzibar’s luxury transformation.

Ali Omar, Conkrite Capital’s partner in Zanzibar, added:

“Zanzibar has long been a jewel of the Indian Ocean. With the right partners and investors, it will now step into the global stage as a center of wealth, culture, and luxury living.”

Conkrite’s campaign will specifically target Eastern European and UK elite circles, presenting Zanzibar not just as a destination, but as a membership in an exclusive future enclave.

About Conkrite Capital:

Conkrite Capital is a global investment and asset management firm with operations across Africa, Latin America, the USA, and Asia. Focused on innovation, development, and long-term partnerships, Conkrite Capital brings expertise and vision to every project, empowering local economies and fostering sustainable growth.