TC Transcontinental Showcases BOPE Film Innovation at PACK EXPO Las Vegas

Chicago, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TC Transcontinental Packing, a leader in flexible packaging solutions, will spotlight its advanced Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene (BOPE) film at PACK EXPO Las Vegas ‘25, taking place September 29–October 1. While the company has commercialized solutions in the marketplace, and has been developing and refining BOPE technology, PACK EXPO marks one of the first significant opportunities to highlight its full potential on a global stage.

BOPE film is a breakthrough in flexible packaging, delivering excellent strength, heat resistance, and printability while being H2R approved for in-store drop off, tested against the APR guidelines for film recyclability. TC Transcontinental Packaging, the only domestic BOPE producer in North America, guarantees a reliable, stable supply with shorter lead times. Their integration as both filmmaker and converter provides more control, greater customization, and tailored solutions for every brand. By bringing BOPE to PACK EXPO, the company reaffirms its commitment to helping its customers advance their sustainability goals without compromising on functionality, shelf appeal, and budget.

"Our BOPE film reflects years of innovation and a clear vision for the future of recyclable flexible packaging," said Alex Hayden, SVP R&D, Sustainability & ESG, at TC Transcontinental Packaging. "We are excited to showcase its capabilities at PACK EXPO Las Vegas, where industry leaders explore technologies shaping tomorrow’s packaging landscape. This technology underscores our dedication to driving circular solutions and providing partners with EPR-ready materials that balance performance, design flexibility, and environmental responsibility."

Leading up to PACK EXPO, TC Transcontinental will host a LinkedIn Live conversation on September 17 at 11:30 a.m. EST on the company’s LinkedIn page. The session will explore how BOPE film supports the future of recyclable packaging, and attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions directly to TC’s experts.

Attendees at PACK EXPO Las Vegas ‘25 are invited to visit TC Transcontinental Packaging’s booth SL-17021 (South Hall, Lower Level) to experience the BOPE film firsthand, explore its applications, and learn how it can be customized to meet the unique requirements of diverse industries—from food and beverage to personal care and beyond.

About TC Transcontinental Packaging

TC Transcontinental Packaging, the Packaging Sector of TC Transcontinental (TSX: TCL.A TCL.B), is a leader in flexible packaging with operations mostly in the United States, as well as in Canada, Guatemala, Mexico, Ecuador, Colombia, the United Kingdom and New Zealand with around 4,000 employees. Its platform is comprised of one premedia studio and 28 production plants specializing in recycling, extrusion, lamination, printing and converting. TC Transcontinental Packaging offers a variety of flexible plastic products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings, servicing a variety of markets, including dairy, coffee, meat and poultry, pet food, agriculture, beverage, home, and personal care, industrial, consumer products and medical. For more information, visit TC Transcontinental Packaging's website at www.tc.tc/packaging.

Tim Wright

tim@thecyphersagency.com

+1 301-655-9320

