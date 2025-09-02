Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Carter Credit Union Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carter Credit Union (“Carter”) recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of tens of thousands of individuals.1 In this incident, an unknown actor accessed files on Carter’s network containing personally identifiable information (“PII”), including name, date of birth, Social Security number, driver’s license/state identification number, passport number, credit/debit card number, financial account number, financial account history, retirement/401(k) benefits information, limited medical treatment/diagnosis information, and health insurance information.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against Carter related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from Carter, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at jerry@lcllp.com.

